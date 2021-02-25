Bears aiming for another successful season

“The guys that are there are athletic and they’ve bought in,” said Clark of the Bears’ defense. “But you’re replacing six out of the seven up front, and that makes you a little nervous sometimes.”

The Bears won four games by four points or less in 2019, and they lost a pair of contests by one possession. However, they also suffered four double-digit defeats.

“I think we can go in and compete,” said Clark of this season. “Both of my first two years, we’ve been in games and just kind of felt like the bottom fell out, and I think we can handle those situations a lot better this year. I always preach focusing on the details of the little things you do and the big picture will take care of itself, and we’ve got a lot of guys that are comfortable in their roles this year versus we’ve done a lot of teaching the first two years. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do.

“I don’t know if we’re (the coaches) as excited as the kids just because they’ve been cut out of the physical competition,” he added. “As a coach we get to do schematic stuff and the strategy and so forth and we’ve been active with that behind the scenes, but they’re very excited and we are too. Just to get back out there as a team and work together, it’s gonna be fun.”