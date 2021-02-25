Bears aiming for another successful season

CLAREMONT — In 2018, Patrick Clark inherited a Bunker Hill football program that hadn’t been used to winning for several seasons. From 2014-17, the Bears posted a combined record of 4-40 with no state playoff appearances.
Although Bunker Hill missed the playoffs again in Clark’s first year at the helm, the Bears enjoyed their first non-losing season in six years in 2019. They finished 6-6 overall and 5-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, tying Draughn for second behind perennial powerhouse Hibriten.
Speaking of Hibriten, that’s who the Bears play first. Bunker Hill visits the Panthers tonight in both teams’ season opener.
“This year we line up and we go straight to the Lions’ den when we go to play Hibriten, and we’re lining up and playing one of the best teams around 2A-wise right off the bat without being battle-tested yet,” said Clark. “So that kind of concerns me a little bit, but that’s where we’re at. We get to play football, so I’m happy about that.”
Generally, Bunker Hill plays fellow Catawba County squads Newton-Conover, St. Stephens, Maiden and Bandys in nonconference play, but that won’t be the case with a conference-only schedule this spring. Although the Bears lost to three of those opponents in 2019 before winning five of their next six games, those intra-county matchups are always fun for the players.
“A lot of the kids know each other very well and we haven’t recently been on the good end of all those games, but it means a lot to us and our kids get excited about it,” said Clark. “It’s a measuring stick going into conference because we’ve got a lot of good teams within the county that we have to play in our nonconference.”
Nevertheless, Clark is pleased with the group he has, which includes many returners from last season. One player back from 2019 is junior quarterback Carson Elder, who completed 69.4% (168 of 242) of his passes for 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns as a sophomore while also scoring three TDs on the ground.
Bunker Hill also returns several other skill players, including junior running backs Kaden Robinson and Chadz Stevenson and senior wide receivers Kaliq Ramseur and Jay Abrams. Among those blocking for them will be junior Lawson York and senior Jacob Carroll.
“Returning our skill guys on offense, we’re very confident in that group of young men,” said Clark. “We’re returning a lot and I think we’re gonna be able to do some things. Personnel development has looked good, we put weight on our skill positions, we’re a little faster, so we’re excited about offense.”
Clark is also excited about his defense, although it is “unproven.” Senior defensive lineman Cooper Watts is the only returning member of Bunker Hill’s front seven, while the secondary returns all but one player and will be led by senior safety Clayton Dobbins.
“The guys that are there are athletic and they’ve bought in,” said Clark of the Bears’ defense. “But you’re replacing six out of the seven up front, and that makes you a little nervous sometimes.”
The Bears won four games by four points or less in 2019, and they lost a pair of contests by one possession. However, they also suffered four double-digit defeats.
“I think we can go in and compete,” said Clark of this season. “Both of my first two years, we’ve been in games and just kind of felt like the bottom fell out, and I think we can handle those situations a lot better this year. I always preach focusing on the details of the little things you do and the big picture will take care of itself, and we’ve got a lot of guys that are comfortable in their roles this year versus we’ve done a lot of teaching the first two years. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do.
“I don’t know if we’re (the coaches) as excited as the kids just because they’ve been cut out of the physical competition,” he added. “As a coach we get to do schematic stuff and the strategy and so forth and we’ve been active with that behind the scenes, but they’re very excited and we are too. Just to get back out there as a team and work together, it’s gonna be fun.”
It hasn’t necessarily been fun having to follow the protocols that have been put in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but Clark has been impressed with the way the players have responded to the new rules. According to him, their willingness to comply shows “how much they love the sport.”
“A lot of the downtime and interactions are a lot different, but as far as practice, the kids have picked up and went full steam ahead,” said Clark. “... The kids have just adapted, and you can really tell how much they love the sport because they’re willing to go above and beyond to meet those expectations due to COVID so we can play.
“I think we’ve worked hard in this offseason and we’ve gotten bigger and stronger and developed our schemes,” he continued. “These kids are really looking forward to getting out there, letting loose and playing, and we’re just very thankful we get to have a season.”
2020-21 BUNKER HILL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Tonight: at Hibriten, 7 p.m.
March 5: Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.
March 12: at Draughn, 7 p.m.
March 19: East Burke, 7 p.m.
March 26: at West Iredell, 7 p.m.
April 1: Patton, 7 p.m.
April 9: at West Caldwell, 7 p.m.
