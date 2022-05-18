Bearcats outlast Bandys in 11-inning thriller

CATAWBA — Playing in the third round of the 2A state playoffs for the first time since 2014, the Bandys softball team rallied from a two-run deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning, but couldn’t do so a second time in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to visiting Anson on Tuesday night. The defeat ends a historic season for the sixth-seeded Trojans, who finish with a 23-5 record after posting their first 20-win campaign in 12 years.

On the other side, 14th-seeded Anson will return to action in Friday's fourth round when it visits second-seeded West Stanly (24-4), which topped 23rd-seeded Morehead 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday. The Bearcats are 17-7 and finished second to West Stanly in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference, winning two of their three meetings thus far with all three games being decided by two runs or less.

“It was a great game, great game to be a fan,” Bandys coach Todd Smith said of Tuesday’s game. “Both teams just battled throughout and unfortunately we just didn’t get the big hit when we needed it and they did, and that’s how the ball rolls sometimes.”

“They’re tough,” he added of Anson. “... They come out of a tough conference, they played a tough nonconference schedule, and I won’t be surprised if they don’t go a little bit further.”

After Anson put two runners on in the top of the first inning but failed to score, the next nine batters were retired in order before the Bearcats struck for two runs in the third. Audrey Hyatt singled up the middle to begin the inning before Gracie Stinson sacrificed her to second and Cierra Lear reached on a bloop single to center. After Lear stole second to put a pair of runners in scoring position, Camryn Martin came through with a two-run single to make it 2-0 in favor of the Bearcats.

A leadoff infield single from Owyen Lyall in the third accounted for Bandys’ only hit through four innings, but the Trojans finally strung something together in the fifth. Paige Barrymore walked to start the frame before Lyall reached on a bunt to the left side that was booted by Anson’s third baseman. Avery Alexander then ripped a liner up the middle with one out, scoring both Barrymore and courtesy runner Olivia Wesson before ending up at third on a high throw home. Annie Andrews followed with a squeeze bunt to the left side that plated Alexander with the go-ahead run.

Anson responded in the sixth, getting a leadoff double from Martin before Erin Lookabill walked. After Jada Harrington reached on a fielder’s choice with one out to load the bases, a strikeout preceded a walk to Lauren Dutton that forced in the tying run. But a popup to second left the game knotted at 3-all, where it would remain until the 11th.

The Bearcats left the bases loaded in the seventh, while Bandys did the same after making two quick outs in the 10th. A dropped popup allowed Andrews to reach before Kenley Rembert legged out an infield single to short and Caroline McIntosh worked a walk. However, the next batter swung and missed three straight times, sending the game to the 11th.

Dutton singled with one out in Anson’s half of the 11th before a two-out double from Stinson allowed her to score, with Stinson advancing to third on the throw home. Following a walk to Lear, an infield single to short from Martin put the Bearcats up 5-4.

Facing its second two-run deficit of the night, Bandys began the bottom of the 11th with a double down the left-field line from Riley Fox. Wesson replaced Fox on the base paths and moved to third on a sacrifice from Barrymore before scoring on Lyall’s sacrifice fly to center, but a strikeout ended the contest and the Trojans’ memorable season.

“I can’t say enough about them,” said Smith of his team’s season. “I’m proud of the work that they’ve put in. They broke the (single-season) wins record here at Bandys and they just put in the work, I’m just proud of them. Even though we lost this we didn’t quit, we battled the whole game and had our chances.”

Both starting pitchers threw all 11 innings, with Anson’s Haileigh Boone earning the win after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with 14 strikeouts and five walks. Meanwhile, Bandys’ Lyall was saddled with the loss after surrendering five runs on 11 hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

“I can’t say enough,” said Smith of Lyall. “She had a lot of grit out there tonight. She threw well, hit her spots well and she gave us all she had, and unfortunately we just couldn’t get that big hit to get a little advantage for her.”

The top three hitters in Anson’s lineup combined for nine hits, with Stinson and Martin registering four hits apiece and Lear finishing with one. Dutton and Hyatt each had one hit as well, while Bandys got one hit apiece from Andrews, Rembert, Fox, Lyall and Alexander.

“We’ve got some holes to fill, but we have a strong bench and a lot of these girls would probably be starting on another team,” said Smith. “Everybody’s probably looking for us to rebuild next year, but I’m hoping we’re just gonna reload.”

Anson;002;001;000;02;—;5;11;3

Bandys;000;030;000;01;—;4;5;2

WP: Haileigh Boone

LP: Owyen Lyall

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

