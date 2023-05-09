The Northwestern 3A/4A (NWC) and Western Foothills Athletic 3A conferences (WFAC) each had strong seasons, and many of the member schools were rewarded with spots in the state baseball playoffs.

The North Carolina Athletic Association announced the brackets Monday afternoon. The first round begins on Tuesday with the winners advancing to the second round this Friday.

Of the six members in the NWC, all three 4A schools in the conference – Alexander Central, South Caldwell and Watauga – plus 3A member Ashe County will take the field on Tuesday. All but South Caldwell will play at home with Ashe County making its first postseason appearance since 2017.

Six of the eight schools from the WFAC made the field, led by St. Stephens, which picked up the No. 2 seed in the 3A West bracket. That’s the highest seed of any local school. Also making the field is Hickory, Fred T. Foard, North Lincoln, East Lincoln and North Lincoln. In the only matchup between two area schools, Hickory will host North Lincoln on Tuesday.

The Catawba Valley Athletic 2A has four members in the field, two returning to the field after an absence. League champion Maiden is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Blue Devils and Bandys will play at home, while East Burke and West Lincoln open on the road. East Burke will make its first playoff as a 2A school. The last entry for the Cavaliers was in 2009, when they were still a 4A school.

Draughn, the lone 1A school in the area, earned a No. 3 seed and will open at home.

Below are capsules of the area teams, along with key players (supplied by coaches or taken from MaxPreps), as well as comments from some of the coaches, who submitted the keys to their team’s success.

4A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 27 AC REYNOLDS (12-10) at NO. 6 ALEXANDER CENTRAL (20-6), 6:30 p.m.

About the Cougars (Northwestern 3A/4A champions, 29-30 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Pete Hardee

Key players: 3B/P Maddox Jack, Jr.; 1B/P J.D. Little, Sr.; OF/ P Caleb Williams, Sr.; SS/ P Mason Chapman-Mays, Sr.; 2B/SS Jarrett Hoppes, Jr.

Hardee’s comments: Our key to success will be our pitching staff continuing to do a good job of keeping hitters off balance. We need to play solid defense behind them, as well. We will try to scrap and score runs as much as possible.

Next up: No. 22 Porter Ridge (14-12) or No. 11 Providence (22-5)

NO. 24 SOUTH CALDWELL (16-8) at NO. 9 BUTLER (14-11), 6:30 p.m.

About the Spartans (Wildcard entry, 56-40 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (1982, 2007))

Coach: Jeff Parham

Key players: P Elias Morales, Sr.; C Mason Reising, Sr.; Tristan Mearns, Jr.

Parham’s comments: The keys for our success is throwing strikes not walking batters, making plays defensively, and getting timely hitting. We also have to do the little things.

Next up: No. 25 Glenn (14-10) or No. 8 Hopewell (20-6)

NO. 20 CUTHBERTSON (15-11) at NO. 13 WATAUGA (18-8), 6 p.m.

About the Pioneers (Wildcard entry, 15-15 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Mike Windish

Key players: P: Johnny Ray, So.; P J.T. Cook, So.; Maddox Greene, So.; Jacob Dilley, Sr.; Copper Tiddle, Sr.; Tristan Salinas, Sr.

Next up: No. 29 SW Guilford (14-11) or No. 4 Hickory Ridge (21-4)

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 31 CENTRAL DAVIDSON (10-12) at NO. 2 ST. STEPHENS (19-4), 6:30 p.m.

About the Indians (Western Foothills 3A champion, 15-21 NCSHAA playoffs, 3 state titles (1971, 1972, 1973))

Coach: Jimmy Bowman

Key players: Peyton Young, Sr; Will Everett, Jr.; Justin Skewes, Sr., James Tate, Sr.

Bowman’s comments: The key to our success will not change. If we can continue to do the things that have got us to this point and keep giving our seniors one more practice, we will be fine.

Next up: No. 18 Rockingham County (17-7) or No. 15 North Davidson (14-10)

NO. 25 NW CABARRUS (13-9) at NO. 8 ASHE COUNTY (12-10), 6 p.m.

About the Huskies (Northwestern 3A representative, 1-8 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Ben Cheek

Key players: P Kye Pennington, So.; P Hayden Jenkins, Jr.

Next up: No. 24 North Iredell (12-11) or No. 8 Ashe County (12-10)

NO. 19 NORTH LINCOLN (13-9) at NO. 14 HICKORY (16-6), 6:30 p.m.

About the Red Tornadoes (Western Foothills 3A runner-up, 23-26 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: David Craft

Key players: SS Dean Hall Sr; C Henry Stewart Sr.; IF Boone Herman Sr.; P-C Brady Stober So.; OF Isaiah McDowell Jr.

Craft’s Comments: Our key to success is to continue to put the ball in play, pitch ahead, and play great defense.

About the Knights (Wildcard entry, 15-15 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2019))

Coach: Charlie Goss

Next up: No. 30 Atkins (14-10) or No. 3 West Henderson (19-4)

NO. 20 EAST LINCOLN (13-9) at NO. 13 OAK GROVE (14-9), 7 p.m.

About the Mustangs (Wildcard entry, 24-25 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Chris Matile

Key players: P/ SS Isaac Armstrong, Sr.; 2B/ SS Trey Spees, Jr.; C Nate Borchardt, Sr.; P/ 3B/ OF Carson Dahle, Jr.

Matile’s comments: The key for our success is to play sound defense, throw strikes and minimize strikeouts offensively.

Next up: No. 29 Franklin (11-9) or No. 4 West Rowan (18-6)

NO. 21 FRED T. FOARD (13-7) at NO. 12 CREST (15-8), 7 p.m.

About the Tigers (Wildcard entry, 17-19 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Channon Vogel

Key players: P Stewart Simmons, Sr.; P/1B Josh Swink, Sr.; P/1B Sean Jenkins, So.; 2B Kylan Bolick, Sr.; SS Braxton Tramel, Jr.

Next up: No. 28 Dudley (12-8) or No. 5 South Point (16-6)

NO. 24 NORTH IREDELL (12-11) at NO. 9 PARKWOOD (11-14)

About the Raiders (Wildcard entry, 0-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Derrick Wishon

Key players: P/ OF Colby Umbarger, Sr.; P/ SS Cole Johnson, Sr; P/ IF Tate Green, Sr.; P/ IF Dan Loyd, Sr.

Wishon’s comments: The key to our success is to eliminate the big innings. Our guys do a great job fighting to the end. I’m excited to see them compete.

Next up: No. 25 NW Cabarrus (13-9) or No. 8 Ashe County (12-10)

2A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 24 McMICHAEL (15-11) at 9 MAIDEN (18-7)

About the Blue Devils (Catawba Valley 2A champion, 13-12 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (1999))

First playoff appearance since 2019

Coach: Dustin Hull

Key players: P Nick Jarosynski, Jr.; P; IF Tyler Hedgepeth, Sr.; P Collin Chappel, So.; P/ OF Hayden Fleury, Jr.; C Hunter Townsend, Jr.; P/C Zane Williams, So.; P/ OF Seth Williams, Sr.

Next up: No. 25 North Surry (13-10) or No. 8 Lincoln Charter (18-5)

NO. 20 BANDYS (17-9) at NO. 13 R-S CENTRAL (19-4), 7 p.m.

About the Trojans (Catawba Valley 2A runner-up, 13-20 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Frank Porter

Key players: P/ IF Cade Spencer, Sr.; IF Mitchell Whelchel, Sr.; C/ IF Mark Manno, Sr.; P/ OF Jacob Loftin, Sr.; P Easton Ledford, So.; P/ OF Alex Robinson, Jr.; C/ IF Dominic Robinson, So.; OF Scotty Miley, Jr.

Porter’s comments: We have played our best when the entire lineup plays together and works hard with a great attitude. Our team ERA is very low, so I'd say pitching and timely hitting has been majority of our success.

Next up: No. 29 Wheatmore (8-13) or No. 4 West Stokes (20-4)

NO. 26 EAST BURKE (12-9) at NO. 7 EAST DAVIDSON (18-4)

About the Cavaliers (Wildcard entry, 1-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

First playoff appearances since 2009

Coach: Camden Young

Key players: P Mason Mosteller, So.; P Barger Shook, So.; P Colin Eckard, Sr.; Cannon Morrison, So.; Hollan Cline, Sr.

Next up: No. 23 Shelby (12-11) or No. 10 North Stanly (15-10)

NO. 28 WEST LINCOLN (12-13) at NO. 5 WEST STANLY (22-3)

About the Rebels (Wildcard entry, 31-17 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: John Markley

Key players: P Taylor Cook, Sr.; SS Jordan Truesdale, Sr.; 3B Noah Gantt, Sr.

Next up: No. 21 West Wilkes (15-9) or No. 12 East Rutherford (20-3)

1A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 30 THOMASVILLE (9-10) at NO. 3 DRAUGHN (19-4), 6:30 p.m.

About the Wildcats (Western Highlands 1A/2A co-champions, 4-7 NCHAA playoffs)

Coach: Mason Biddix

Key players: P/ OF Tate Jensen, So.; P Blake McElyea, Jr.; SS Trey Jensen, Sr.

Biddix’s comments: Having our core group of players back from last year’s conference championship and playoff team is huge now that they have that experience under their belt. We expect our guys to take it one game at a time and continue to prepare like they have all season. They have earned this opportunity, and I can’t be more proud.

Next up: No. 19 Thomas Jefferson (4-13) at No. 14 East Wilkes (14-10)