The Team Hickory 17U (17-and-under) Tipps girls basketball team won the “Run 4 the Roses Classic” Magenta Bronze Championship last week at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Pictured, from left, are players Myla Hoover, Aamori Patterson, Arieana Williamson, Taylor Holder, Sydnie Enste, Karlee Starnes, Damireona Burch, Nevaeh Blackwell and Hallie Jarrett. Not pictured are head coach T.J. Tipps and assistant coach Samaria Tipps.