Basketball, swimming, wrestling matchups highlight busy preps schedule this week

After a pair of short weeks to open the winter sports season, it’s finally full speed ahead for all sports this week. A full slate of nonconference tilts in basketball is at hand, as well as wrestling, with a multitude of duals and tournaments. Swimming and indoor track also gets into rhythm, as athletes seek to make times for the postseason to come.

Here is a look at some of the events to keep an eye on this week.

Thursday: Hickory at Freedom boys and girls basketball

With the teams no longer in the same conference, this matchup doesn’t have quite the luster of the past but it’s still a decent measuring stick for both sides in the early portion of the season.

Last season, with the boys no longer sharing conference digs, each team went on to win its own conference. The Hickory boys had a banner season, posting a 26-2 record overall and earning the No. 1 seed in the 3A West Region after winning the Western Foothills Athletic 3A. Freedom was 18-8 overall and earned a share of the Northwestern 3A-4A championship.

Both teams had disappointing exits in the second round of the playoffs. For Hickory, the familiarity of a conference proved to be an issue, as the North Iredell’s physical play led to an upset on Red Tornadoes’ home floor. The Patriots also stumbled against a Western Foothills club, with North Lincoln pulling the upset at Freedom.

Both teams won season openers last week, Freedom in a squeaker at Patton, while Hickory routed Newton-Conover. Hickory won the only meeting between the two last year in a 74-54 runaway at home.

On the girls’ side, both teams are coming off subpar seasons, for them. Freedom went 18-8 overall, but just 5-5 in a tough NWC. The Patriots advanced to the second round of the playoffs, but were bounced out at home by Enka, the eventual 3A West runner-up. Meanwhile, sporting a young group, Hickory went 17-9 overall, 11-3 in the WFAC, good for second place. However, Hickory let a big lead get away in its first-round playoff game and also lost to Enka.

Freedom won its only game to date, romping past Patton 60-12 Tuesday. On the same night, Hickory started well against Newton-Conover and led by as many as 17 late in the third quarter. But the Red Tornadoes saw the lead slip away with the Red Devils winning it 58-54. The Patriots have won 13 of the last 14 in the series, including a 45-32 win over Hickory last December.

Wednesday: Newton-Conover at Avery County wrestling

It’s been a while since Newton-Conover made a deep run on the dual stage in the 2A state tournament. For about a decade starting in 2007, the Red Devils were pretty close to the gold standard, making seven trips to the state finals in 11 seasons with three state championships. (A fourth title was vacated in 2017.) Starting in 2015, conference rival West Lincoln stepped up, winning three state titles in five seasons. Fred T. Foard routed everyone in 2020, then after COVID-19 canceled the dual tournament in 2021, Bandys won the title.

Newton-Conover was no pushover, by any means, as it was ranked in the top-five most of the season and was a couple of matches from wrestling Bandys for the 2A West region title last year.

Two weeks into the 2022-23 season, the Red Devils are back with a vengeance. They are already 9-0 in duals. Perhaps more impressively, they won the Husky Invitational at Hough High, beating out 12 teams in a tournament prior to Thanksgiving.

Defending state individual champions Owen Clark (195 lb., 11-1 2022-23 record) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220, 10-2) both return for the Red Devils, as do state placers Jason Brawley (152, 11-1) and Isaiah Pittman (113, 11-0), all of whom figure to be a part of the strong contingent in Greensboro this winter. But for duals, with four state placers in a lineup of 14, the Red Devils could be primed to return to the top of the heap.

Newton-Conover is scheduled to travel to Avery County (7-0), as a part of a five-team meet. The Vikings are the defending 1A dual and individual state champions and return four state champions, Ben Jordan (113), Grant Reece (126), Ethan Shell (138) and Tristan Adams (152). It should be a decent measuring stick for both teams with Newton-Conover getting a better feel about its group looking ahead to the conference season.

Tuesday: Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Lincoln, St. Stephens swimming at Hickory YMCA

Last February, the two crosstown Hickory schools fared well at the NCHSAA state swimming and diving championship. The St. Stephens boys came in ninth, while the girls finished 11th. For Hickory High, the girls put together a strong showing and took eighth.

Most of the swimmers from that meet return this season for another run at the state leaderboard and the teams will face each for the first time on Tuesday at the Hickory Foundation YMCA.

St. Stephens is led on the girls side by senior Katie Parmenter, who was the runner-up in the 500-yard race and third in the 200-yard event. She, along with Zoe Coburn, Riley Caudle and Ava Gruber also qualified for two relay events at state, with a top finish of eighth in the 400 freestyle.

Returning for the boys are Jackson and Cameron Broos. Along with participation in relays, Cameron Broos ended up fourth in the 200-yard freestyle race and eighth in the 200 individual medley. Jackson Broos also swam in two individual events with a top finish of 11th in the 500 freestyle.

Hickory returns a strong quartet on the girls side, Ella Brett Hitchcock, Emma Pitts, Colby Fields and Denise Olguin-Abreu. As a group, they came in fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay and 10th in the 200 medley. Pitts and Hitchcock each had the top finishes individually, Pitts placing sixth in the 200 individual medley and Hitchcock sixth in the 100 butterfly.

Tuesday: West Caldwell boys basketball at Lincoln Charter

A year ago, West Caldwell started 0-5 but put things together out of that tough start and advanced to the 2A state quarterfinals. With the vast majority of that team returning, the Wildcats have to feel like bigger things are ahead under coach Billy Anderson.

West Caldwell started the season with an 81-72 win over crosstown rival Hibriten. In that game, Malek Patterson scored 25 points and sophomore Zion Thomas added 21.

Given how the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference played out last year — only two schools advanced to the state playoffs — the Warriors are looking to their nonconference schedule to help sharpen their skills and boost the RPI ranking when playoff seeds are determined. The Warriors should have a decent matchup against Lincoln Charter on Tuesday, a team that advanced to the round of 16 in last winter’s state playoffs. The Eagles are off to a 1-7 start, but the competition has been against top-notch private schools.