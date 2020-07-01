Basketball coach Johnson departing Bunker Hill for assistant principal’s job

CLAREMONT — Dylan Johnson enjoyed his time as the head coach of the Bunker Hill varsity boys basketball team, as brief as it may have been. After one season at the helm of the Bears’ boys hoops program, the 29-year-old is leaving to become an assistant principal at North Buncombe High School in Weaverville.

Johnson recently completed his Master’s in School Administration from Western Carolina University and began applying for administrative positions. Although he didn’t believe he would actually be hired for one at such a young age, that’s ultimately exactly what happened.

“I wasn’t expecting to get any jobs with me being so young in terms of as an administrator,” said Johnson, “but I guess I did a good job or whatnot and I was offered the opportunity.”

Johnson’s father, Tommy, was an educator for over 30 years. He also won over 500 games as a boys basketball coach at the varsity level.

“I’ve always known ever since I got an education degree that administration is what I want to do,” said Johnson. “I’ve grown up in education … and I wanted to go that direction because I love helping people and empowering people and I think by going that direction you can empower the most people possible.