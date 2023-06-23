The 2022 high school baseball season didn’t go as Dominic Robinson planned.

As a freshman, he was a key contributor for a Bandys team that won a Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) regular-season championship, a CVAC tournament title and its playoff opener. But an injury to Robinson’s throwing arm late in the season forced him to miss a handful of games and slowed his production when he did return.

An MRI later revealed that Robinson had torn his right ulnar collateral ligament, and he underwent surgery last June after several weeks of physical therapy failed to fix the problem. The three-sport athlete missed his sophomore football season, but was able to return to the basketball court in late December and average 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 assists in 13 games.

“I was very excited to get back out there because it had been almost a year and I hadn’t played a single sport and been on a court or on a field, and I was ready to get at it,” said Robinson of his return to athletics. “It was fun.”

Robinson got involved in competitive sports when he was 5 years old, and while he enjoys basketball and football, baseball is his favorite game. He grew up watching the College World Series with his father and “wanted to follow in his footsteps” after hearing how much fun he had as a college baseball player.

Robinson also plays baseball for Athletes Lab in Maiden, which has helped more than 20 individuals play at the college level since opening its doors in January 2020. He said that owner Grant Rembert and the rest of the baseball staff are “a great group of guys” that “push you to your limits.”

But playing baseball was not an option for the latter half of 2022, something Robinson said was difficult to go through.

“You had to stay mentally strong to get through it,” he said of rehabbing from his injury. “You start off barely working and then once you get your full range of motion back, you’re working like two days a week for an hour, an hour and a half. It’s a hard process, but in the end it’s awesome.”

“Awesome” is a good word to describe how Robinson performed during the 2023 high school baseball season. He ended the year as the CVAC’s leader in batting average (.462), home runs (eight), runs scored (37), slugging percentage (.888) and on-base percentage (.574).

Robinson also led the Trojans in total hits (37) while finishing second in extra-base hits (17) and third in RBIs (21). His brother Alex, a rising senior, had 18 extra-base hits and 33 RBIs to rank first on the team in both categories.

“It was very exciting,” said Robinson of the success he had following his return to the diamond. “In my first scrimmage back from surgery for baseball, my second at-bat I hit a home run, so I was like, ‘Wow, this is a great way to start off.’ Then in our first nonconference game I was hitting the ball great. I didn’t catch this year at all, but I played infield and a little bit of outfield. I liked it, and I just hit the ball amazing this year.”

Robinson said he’s pleased with his hitting and his mental approach, pointing out that “you can’t get down (on yourself) if you strike out and bring your team down, because that does not help you and your team win.” But he feels that he needs to “get in the weight room more” to get his arm strength back.

Last week, Robinson was one of nine players from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties to represent Region 7 in the BODYARMOR State Games at UNC Charlotte. His brother Alex also played, as did St. Stephens’ Jacob Osborne and Will Everett, Fred T. Foard’s Braxton Tramel and Sean Jenkins, Hickory’s Isaiah McDowell and Alexander Central’s Jaret Hoppes and Maddox Jack. In addition, St. Stephens’ Jimmy Bowman and Bunker Hill’s Bradley Rudisill served as assistant coaches.

Ultimately, Region 7 brought home the gold medal after posting a 3-1 record for the week. In the championship game, Region 7 defeated Region 4 by a 5-1 final.

“It was pretty fun,” said Robinson of the experience. “We all stayed in a hotel together, we all bonded real quickly. We were messing around, getting to know each other. ... We just played our butts off and it was awesome.”

Nevertheless, Robinson is focused on his junior year. Football will come first, followed by basketball, but he has high hopes for baseball next spring.

“This past year I had all those stats, but I didn’t get offensive player of the year for our conference,” said Robinson, who named New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter as his favorite professional baseball player of all-time. “My goal is to get one next year or the year after, and then my other goal is to make it farther in the state playoffs than we did my freshman year, which was the second round.”