NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team was scheduled to host Cherryville Post 100 on Saturday night at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, but the game was postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date due to the field being unplayable after rain pounded the area throughout the week.

Post 100 defeated Hickory 6-1 on Friday in Cherryville, improving to 8-10 overall and 2-4 in the Area IV Western Division while dropping Post 48 to 2-10 and 0-7.

Post 48's next game will take place on the road Sunday against Rutherford County Post 423, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.