CHERRYVILLE — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team lost its seventh game in a row on Friday, falling 6-1 at the hands of host Cherryville Post 100 at Fraley Field. The game was the first for Post 48 since June 15 after contests against Burke County Post 21 and Asheville Post 70 were postponed due to rain.

Cherryville (8-10, 2-4 Area IV Western Division) outhit Hickory (2-10, 0-7) 5-4 and also benefited from three errors by Post 48. As for Post 100, it only committed one error.

Post 100 took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning before Hickory tied the score in the top of the third. However, Cherryville scored three runs in the bottom of the third before tallying two runs in the sixth.

The teams will face off again tonight at 7 p.m., with Post 48 hosting Cherryville at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton.