HENDERSONVILLE — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team entered Tuesday’s road game against Asheville Post 70 having won back-to-back games for the first time all season. But Post 48 ran into a major roadblock at West Henderson High School, falling 14-4 in five innings.

Asheville (8-5, 6-4 Area IV Western Division) scored three runs in the bottom of the first and four in the second before Hickory (4-11, 2-8) scored its first two runs in the top of the third. However, Post 70 responded with three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 10-2 lead.

From there, Post 48 scored two runs in the top of the fourth and Asheville countered with four runs in the bottom half. After Hickory was held scoreless in the fifth, the game ended due to the mercy rule.

Post 70 outhit Hickory 12-4 and overcame two errors to collect its fifth win in its last seven games. On the other side, Post 48 committed one error.

Post 48 visits Cleveland County Post 82-155 on Wednesday before ending the regular season with a home game against Cherryville Post 100 on Thursday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton.