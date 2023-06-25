FOREST CITY — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team knocked off Rutherford County Post 423 by an 11-8 final on the road Sunday at McNair Field, ending a seven-game losing streak in the process. Post 48 trailed 7-3 through four innings after Rutherford County tallied five runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Hickory scored six times in the top of the fifth and twice in the seventh while holding Post 423 to a single run in the bottom of the seventh.

Post 48 (3-10, 1-7 Area IV Western Division) was outhit 8-7, but Rutherford County (6-4, 6-4) committed five errors as compared to one error by the Hickory defense. The six-run fifth inning for Hickory represented its first six-run frame since the opening inning of an 8-7 home victory over Lincoln County Post 455 on May 23, which was Post 48’s last win before Sunday’s triumph.

Hickory hosts Burke County Post 21 on Monday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton before traveling to Asheville Post 70 on Tuesday, visiting Cleveland County Post 82-155 on Wednesday and hosting Cherryville Post 100 on Thursday in both teams’ regular-season finale.