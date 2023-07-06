CHARLOTTE — Following a tough regular season, the Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team found its groove during the opening round of the Area IV playoffs. After being held to a single run in a Game 1 loss to Mint Hill Post 555, Post 48 averaged 9.5 runs per game over the final four games of the best-of-five series.

Game 5 took place on the road Wednesday at Independence High School, where Hickory cruised to a 13-3 win over Mint Hill to advance to the Area IV quarterfinals. Post 48 will visit Asheville Post 70 (12-6) tonight at West Henderson High School for Game 1 of the best-of-five series before hosting Game 2 on Friday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton, while Game 3 will be hosted by Asheville on Saturday and Games 4 (in Newton) and 5 (in Asheville) will be played on Sunday and Monday, if necessary.

Hickory (7-15) scored in six of seven innings on Wednesday, scoring once in the top of the first inning, twice in the second, once in the third and twice in the fourth before Post 555 (10-7) got on the board with a single run in the bottom of the fourth. Post 48 responded with three runs in the top of the fifth, while Mint Hill tallied two runs in the bottom half before Hickory completed the scoring with four runs in the seventh.

Hayden Tabor had three of Hickory’s five hits and he also finished with two RBIs, while Aidan Landrum and Kylan Bolick added one hit apiece. Meanwhile, Mint Hill was held to four hits and committed seven errors on defense, with Post 48 making four errors.

Four of Post 48’s victories in 2023 have come in road games, including two road wins over Post 555 in the first round of the playoffs.