NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team split the first two games of its best-of-five series with Mint Hill Post 555 in the opening round of the Area IV Western Division playoffs. The first game began on Saturday at Independence High School in Charlotte, but was suspended in the second inning due to rain and completed on Sunday as part of a doubleheader that was played at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Following a 4-1 loss at the hands of Mint Hill in Game 1, Post 48 notched a 7-6 victory in Game 2 to even the series at a game apiece entering Game 3, which will be played on Monday in Charlotte. Game 4 will be played on Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field, while Game 5 (if necessary) is scheduled for Wednesday in Charlotte.

Hayden Tabor was the only Hickory (5-14) player to record two hits in the opening contest, which saw Post 555 (9-5) score once in the bottom of the first inning and twice in the second before Post 48 got a run back in the top of the third. However, Mint Hill responded with a single run in the fifth to account for the final score.

After outhitting Hickory 8-5 and overcoming three errors in Game 1, Post 555 was outhit 7-5 in Game 2. Additionally, Post 48 earned a one-run victory despite committing four errors.

Hickory led 1-0 after the first inning in Game 2 before scoring four times in the bottom of the third. Post 555 rallied to tie things at 5-all courtesy of three runs in the top of the fifth and two in the top of the sixth, but Post 48 retook the lead thanks to two runs in the bottom of the sixth before Mint Hill managed one run in the final frame.