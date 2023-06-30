NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team couldn’t get anything going against visiting Cherryville Post 100 in both teams’ regular-season finale on Thursday night at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. On the other side, Post 100 scored a couple of early runs and pulled away late for a 6-0 win over their Area IV Western Division foes.

Both teams stranded a runner in the opening inning. Cherryville’s Riley Styles singled with one out in the top of the first before the next two batters were retired on a flyout to right and a groundout to short, while Post 48’s Isaiah McDowell recorded a two-out single in the bottom half before a flyout to right ended the frame.

Post 100 (13-11, 7-5 in division games) went to work quickly in the second, with Ethan Guy reaching on a leadoff single before Ashton Pope placed a double over the left fielder’s head. Landon Jenkins followed with an RBI single to right, while Reid Stroupe singled through the left side with one out to plate Cherryville’s second run.

Ryan Zych singled to start the bottom of the second, but the next three Post 48 (4-13, 2-10) hitters went down in order. Zych also reached on a two-out walk in the fourth and moved to second on a throwing error before a groundout to third left him stranded.

Luke Fickling was the next Hickory player to reach courtesy of a fielding error to begin the fifth, but he was caught stealing before a flyout to center and a strikeout ended the threat. McDowell registered Post 48’s third and final single with two outs in the sixth before a groundout quelled the rally attempt.

From there, Cherryville scored four runs on five hits and an error in the top of the seventh before relief pitcher Wyatt Davis struck out the side in the bottom half to complete a five-out save. All four of Post 100’s final-inning runs came with two outs, as two runners crossed the plate on an error before Jenkins and Joseph Webb notched back-to-back RBI singles.

Eli Newsome earned the win for Post 100 following 5 1/3 innings of two-hit ball during which he struck out four and walked one, while Hickory’s Easton Ledford took the loss after surrendering two runs on six hits with one strikeout and no walks in two innings. Kylan Bolick provided Post 48 with 4 2/3 innings of four-hit relief during which he allowed a pair of unearned runs with one strikeout and no walks, with Ramon Trejo finishing the game on the mound.

Post 100 totaled 13 hits as a team, led by three hits from Guy and two hits apiece from Styles, Jenkins and Stroupe. Pope, Webb, Jacob Hamrick and Will Fowler each added one hit for Cherryville.

Despite committing three errors, Post 48 flashed the leather on several occasions. McDowell prevented an extra-base hit by tracking down a fly ball to right in the opening inning before making a diving catch to begin the fifth, while several hard-hit grounders were gobbled up by Hickory infielders.

Cherryville will receive a bye in the opening round of the Area IV playoffs after earning the Western Division’s No. 2 seed courtesy of Thursday’s victory and a loss by Asheville Post 70 at Cleveland County Post 82-155. Meanwhile, Post 48 is scheduled to begin a best-of-five series on Saturday, with Game 1 to be played on the road before either the Gaston Braves or Matthews Post 235 — the pairings were announced after presstime on Friday — visit Henkel-Alley Field for Game 2 on Sunday. Hickory will play Game 3 on the road Monday, while Games 4 and 5 (if necessary) are set for Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field and Wednesday on the road.

CHERRYVILLE 6, HICKORY 0

Cherryville Post 100;020;000;4;—;6;13;2

Hickory Post 48;000;000;0;—;0;3;3

WP: Eli Newsome

LP: Easton Ledford

Sv: Wyatt Davis