NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team returned home on Friday night looking to even its best-of-five Area IV playoff quarterfinal series with Asheville Post 70 at a game apiece after dropping Game 1 on the road. A pitchers’ duel ensued, with Asheville scoring the go-ahead run in the final inning to collect a 3-2 victory at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

On Saturday morning, Post 48 (7-18) made the decision to forfeit Game 3 as well, bringing its 2023 season to an end. Friday’s contest was Hickory’s 12th in 13 days — including games on seven consecutive days during the postseason — while Post 70 (15-6) is now 6-0 in the playoffs after also sweeping Gastonia Post 23 in the opening round and will play either Cleveland County Post 82-155 or Matthews Post 235 in the semifinals.

During Friday’s contest, Asheville scored the initial run in the top of the second inning. Coseh Henry doubled with one out before Skylar Albright singled to right and an error off the bat of Parker Roberts allowed Henry to cross the plate. However, Post 48 starting pitcher Easton Ledford got the next two batters to foul out to third and fly out to left to keep the deficit at 1-0.

After Hickory was retired in order in the bottom of the second, Post 70 received back-to-back singles from Owen Michelson and Luke Nesbitt to begin the third. But Ledford induced a 6-4-3 double play —from shortstop Kylan Bolick to second baseman Ryan Zych to first baseman Tanner Kanipe — before getting the next hitter to fly out to left.

Keeping Asheville from scoring additional runs proved key for Hickory, which took the lead in the fourth. Bolick led off with a single before moving to second on a fielding error that allowed Kanipe to reach. The next two hitters made outs, but Aidan Landrum and Cody Serventi came through with consecutive RBI singles to give Post 48 a 2-1 advantage.

Post 70 responded with the tying run in the fifth, getting a leadoff walk from Jett Benson before Jackson Lyda lined an RBI double down the right-field line. Nevertheless, Lyda was thrown out trying to stretch his double into a triple, and while Michelson followed with a single to left and Nesbitt was hit by a pitch, Ledford kept Asheville from scoring by recording back-to-back flyouts to left.

The game remained tied at 2-all until the seventh, when Michelson reached on a one-out fielding error. Nesbitt advanced him to second with a groundout to the right side, while an RBI single to right from Jake Gravely gave Asheville its second one-run lead of the contest. Connor Hillier and Henry followed with walks before Hayden Tabor struck out the next batter to send Hickory back to the plate.

A flyout and a strikeout brought Tabor to the plate as the last hope for Post 48. He blooped a single into shallow left-center and the ball bounced away from the Asheville fielders, with Tabor trying to take second but ultimately being thrown out to end the contest.

Asheville outhit Hickory 10-5 behind two hits each from Henry, Michelson, Nesbitt and Lyda and one hit apiece from Albright and Gravely. Meanwhile, Post 48 received one hit each from Bolick, Landrum, Serventi, Tabor and Luis Trejo, with all of Hickory’s hits coming on singles.

Bryson Moseman pitched the first four innings for Post 70 before giving way to Lawson Powell, who earned the win thanks to three innings of scoreless, one-hit ball during which he had one strikeout, no walks and a hit batsman. On the other side, Ledford gave up three runs on 10 hits with a strikeout, a walk and a hit batsman in 6 2/3 innings before Tabor came in to face two hitters, walking the first and striking out the second.