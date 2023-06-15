NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team suffered its fifth consecutive loss on Wednesday night at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, falling 14-3 in five innings at the hands of Rutherford County Post 423. Post 423 scored in all five innings, finishing with two runs apiece in the first, second and third frames before scoring five times in the fourth and three times in the fifth.