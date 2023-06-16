NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team hasn’t tasted victory since May 23, dropping six straight games since play resumed in early June. Three of those losses came this week, including a 14-7 defeat at the hands of Caldwell County Post 29 on Thursday night at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Post 29 improved to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in Area IV Western Division play, while Hickory is now 2-9 and 0-6. During its current six-game skid, Post 48 has been outscored 61-25.

Thursday’s contest started well for Hickory, with Luke Fickling reaching on a one-out single in the bottom of the first inning before scoring on a two-run home run from Kylan Bolick. Tanner Kanipe and Easton Ledford also singled for Post 48 in the opening frame, but were left stranded.

Caldwell County grabbed a 3-2 advantage in the top of the second, with Ellias Morales and Davis Brown notching back-to-back RBI singles with one out before a sacrifice bunt from Easton King scored Morales with the go-ahead run. Post 29 also received an RBI single from Cooper Critcher in the third.

Post 48 countered with three runs in its next at-bat, with Bolick and Kanipe tallying back-to-back singles before later scoring on wild pitches. Ledford also scored in the third, getting hit by a pitch before making it to third on the two wild pitches and crossing the plate on a balk.

Post 29 got those three runs back in the fourth when King and Mason Reising sandwiched RBI singles around a run-scoring balk, while a five-run sixth helped the visitors build a 12-5 lead. A bases-loaded walk to Zane Dorsey made it 8-5 before additional runs scored on an RBI single from Morales, a wild pitch and a two-run single from Brown that didn’t leave the infield.

After Hickory scored its final two runs in the bottom of the sixth — Bolick was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before Kanipe took four straight balls to force in another run — Post 29 accounted for the final score with two runs in the seventh. A sacrifice fly from Bubba Pope made it 13-7 before Dorsey registered an RBI fielder’s choice later in the inning.

The teams combined for 20 hits and five errors on Thursday, with Caldwell totaling 13 of the hits thanks to a 4-for-4 night from Brown, three hits from Morales and one hit each from King, Reising, Pope, Critcher, Tristan Mearns and Hunter Philyaw. All nine Post 29 batters reached base at least once.

As for Post 48, it was led by two hits apiece from Bolick, Kanipe and Ledford and one hit from Fickling.

Spencer Oram tossed four innings of relief to earn the win for Caldwell County, while Fickling took the loss after pitching the first 3 1/3 innings for Hickory.

Post 29 hosts Cleveland County Post 82-155 tonight before visiting Cleveland County on Saturday, while Post 48 hosts Burke County Post 21 on Monday.

CALDWELL COUNTY 14, HICKORY 7

Caldwell County;031;305;2;—;14;13;2

Hickory Post 48;203;002;0;—;7;7;3

WP: Spencer Oram

LP: Luke Fickling