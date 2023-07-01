The pairings for the Area IV American Legion baseball playoffs were announced on Friday, with the matchups listed below scheduled for the opening round. The first round will consist of best-of-five series that will begin tonight at the higher seeds before alternating sites for the remaining games, with Game 2s taking place on Sunday, Game 3s to be played on Monday and Games 4 and 5 (if necessary) in each series taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- East No. 2 Mint Hill Post 555 (8-4) vs. West No. 7 Hickory (4-13)
- East No. 3 Gaston Braves (9-6) vs. West No. 6 Caldwell County Post 29 (6-10)
- East No. 4 Matthews Post 235 (8-10) vs. West No. 5 Burke County Post 21 (7-7)
- West No. 3 Asheville Post 70 (9-6) vs. East No. 6 Gastonia Post 23 (2-14)
- West No. 4 Rutherford County Post 423 (6-6) vs. East No. 5 Lincoln County Post 455 (4-9)
The Queen City Mustangs (12-6) are the No. 1 seed in the East and will receive a first-round bye, while Cleveland County Post 82-155 (17-7) is the No. 1 seed in the West and Cherryville Post 100 (13-11) is the No. 2 seed in the West. Both of those teams will also receive opening-round byes.