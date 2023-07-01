The pairings for the Area IV American Legion baseball playoffs were announced on Friday, with the matchups listed below scheduled for the opening round. The first round will consist of best-of-five series that will begin tonight at the higher seeds before alternating sites for the remaining games, with Game 2s taking place on Sunday, Game 3s to be played on Monday and Games 4 and 5 (if necessary) in each series taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.