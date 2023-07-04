NEWTON — The Mint Hill Post 555 American Legion baseball team bounced back from losses in the second and third games of a best-of-five Area IV playoff opening-round series with a 9-6 road win over Hickory Post 48 in Game 4 on Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. With the victory, Mint Hill evened the series at two games apiece and forced a decisive fifth game back home on Wednesday at Independence High School.

Post 48 (6-15) led 1-0 through two innings before Post 555 (10-6) scored twice in the top of the third. After each team scored a run in the fourth, Hickory took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

From there, Mint Hill scored four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh while holding Post 48 to single runs in both frames. Post 555 won despite being outhit 9-7, with Hickory committing two errors and Mint Hill finishing with one.

Tanner Kanipe had two RBIs to lead Post 48, which will be looking to advance to the quarterfinals of the Area IV playoffs on Wednesday. Asheville Post 70 (12-6) swept Gastonia Post 23 in the first round and will take on the winner of the Hickory-Mint Hill series.