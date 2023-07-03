CHARLOTTE — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team recorded its first shutout victory of the season on Monday at Independence High School, defeating host Mint Hill Post 555 by a 12-0 final in five innings in Game 3 of a best-of-five Area IV playoff opening-round series. With the victory, Post 48 now holds a 2-1 lead in the series and can secure a series win in Game 4 at home Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton.

Hickory (6-14) turned a scoreless game into a 4-0 advantage in the top of the fourth inning on Monday before scoring eight times in the fifth as it pulled away for a mercy-rule victory. Post 48 outhit Mint Hill (9-6) 6-4, with Easton Ledford registering a team-high two hits for Hickory while also tossing a complete game on the mound.

Luke Fickling led Post 48 with three RBIs, and Hickory also played errorless defense. On the other side, Post 555 committed one error.

If Mint Hill can bounce back in Game 4, it will host Game 5 on Wednesday.