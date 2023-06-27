NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team collected its second straight win on Monday, defeating Burke County Post 21 by a 4-3 final during a home game at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Hickory trailed 2-0 through four innings before tying the contest in the bottom of the fifth, and after Post 21 retook the lead in the top of the sixth, Post 48 scored two runs in the seventh and ultimately emerged victorious on a walk-off hit from Tanner Kanipe.