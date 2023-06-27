NEWTON — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team collected its second straight win on Monday, defeating Burke County Post 21 by a 4-3 final during a home game at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Hickory trailed 2-0 through four innings before tying the contest in the bottom of the fifth, and after Post 21 retook the lead in the top of the sixth, Post 48 scored two runs in the seventh and ultimately emerged victorious on a walk-off hit from Tanner Kanipe.
Easton Ledford pitched four innings for Hickory (4-10, 2-7 Area IV Western Division), while Isaiah McDowell tossed three innings. Burke County (6-5, 5-4) outhit Post 48 5-4 and both teams committed two errors.
Hickory visits Asheville Post 70 tonight and Cleveland County Post 82-155 on Wednesday before capping the regular season with a home game against Cherryville Post 100 on Thursday. All three games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.