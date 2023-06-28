SHELBY — The Cleveland County Post 82-155 American Legion baseball team defeated Hickory Post 48 by a 12-6 score at home Wednesday at Shelby High School’s Keeter Stadium. The victory was the third in four games for Post 82-155, while Hickory lost for the second straight night following its first two-game winning streak of the year.

Tanner Kanipe had four hits and two RBIs to lead Post 48 (4-12, 2-9 Area IV Western Division), which was outhit 11-10 by Cleveland County (16-7, 8-3). Both clubs committed three errors.

Hickory scored first, but trailed 4-1 at the end of the opening inning. After tallying two runs in the top of the second, Post 48 allowed seven runs in the bottom half. From there, Hickory scored two runs in the third and one in the seventh and Cleveland County managed a run in the sixth to account for the final score.

Both teams will complete the regular season with home games on Thursday. Post 82-155 hosts Asheville Post 70 and Hickory entertains Cherryville Post 100.