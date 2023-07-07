HENDERSONVILLE — The Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team scored four runs in the top of the first inning on Thursday, but was held scoreless the rest of the way. Host Asheville Post 70 cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the third before scoring five runs in the fourth en route to a 7-4 win in the opener of a best-of-five Area IV playoff quarterfinal series at West Henderson High School.