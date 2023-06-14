NEWTON — Sometimes one bad inning is all it takes to lose a baseball game, and that was the case for Hickory Post 48 during Wednesday night’s American Legion contest. Post 48 scored first and last, but seven runs in the top of the fourth ultimately lifted Cleveland County Post 82-155 to a 7-6 victory at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Cleveland County improved to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in Area IV Western Division play, while Hickory fell to 2-7 and 0-4. The loss was the fourth in a row for Post 48, which dropped to 1-4 in home games.

Following a scoreless opening inning, Post 48 manufactured a run in the bottom of the second. Tanner Kanipe led off with a walk and was replaced on the base paths by courtesy runner Luis Trejo, who advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Jack McGhinnis later in the inning before a two-out single from Aidan Landrum allowed him to cross the plate.

Hickory added two more two-out runs in the third. After back-to-back groundouts to begin the inning, Luke Fickling singled to left before Kylan Bolick was hit by a pitch. Kanipe followed with an RBI double before Easton Ledford walked and a run-scoring error made it 3-0 in favor of the hosts.

Nevertheless, Post 82-155 turned the game around in the fourth, sending 11 batters to the plate in the process. After loading the bases with no outs, walks to Gabe Holiday and Zack Rayfield forced in two runs before Connor Gantt doubled into the left-field corner, scoring three more. Gantt later scored on a throwing error, while a two-out single from Steven Spaes put the visitors up 7-3.

Post 48 tried to rally late, with an RBI groundout from Owen Flynn plating Landrum in the sixth. Hickory also received an RBI triple from Kanipe and a sacrifice fly from McGhinnis in the seventh, but a strikeout resulted in the final out as Post 48 suffered its second one-run loss of the season.

Despite committing five errors, Post 82-155 was able to pick up its second win in as many nights. Cleveland County outhit Hickory 7-6 behind two hits from Gantt and one each from Holiday, Rayfield, Spaes, Hagan Hoyle and Drew Dixon.

Post 48 received two hits apiece from Kanipe and Landrum, with Fickling and Bolick each recording one hit.

Ryan Ropp pitched the first six innings for Cleveland County to earn the win, while Caleb Summey notched the save. On the other side, Hickory starter Hayden Tabor took the loss after surrendering five runs in three-plus innings, with Elijah Miller tossing the final four innings.

Cleveland County travels to Asheville Post 70 on Thursday for the first of four games in four nights, while Post 48 hosts Rutherford County Post 423 tonight before entertaining Caldwell County Post 29 on Thursday.

CLEVELAND COUNTY 7, HICKORY 6

Cleveland County;000;700;0;—;7;7;5

Hickory Post 48;012;001;2;—;6;6;1

WP: Ryan Ropp

LP: Hayden Tabor

Sv: Caleb Summey