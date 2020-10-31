Barracudas win conference tourney, reach state semifinals

The University Christian High School girls tennis team recently won the 2020 Foothills Athletic Conference tournament, defeating Davidson Day School 5-4 in an upset victory to capture its fifth straight conference championship.
Singles winners for the Barracudas were London Fidler (6-1, 6-2 over Vivian White), Ainsley Richardson (7-6, 6-2 over Sully Young) and Lizzie Sain (6-3, 6-1 over Allison Lehman), while they also received doubles victories from the duos of Lydia Gerrard and Richardson (9-8 over Ellie Kellme and Lehman) and Frannie Zagaroli and Sain (8-1 over Brown and Katherine Watson).
Davidson Day's singles winners were Briana Dopfel (6-0, 7-6 over Gerrard), Kellme (6-2, 7-5 over Olivia Jarman) and Delaney Brown (6-3, 6-4 over Zagaroli). Meanwhile, the doubles team of Young and Dopfel beat Fidler and Jarman by a 9-7 score.
The Barracudas continued their success in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament by beating Statesville Christian 9-0 and Caldwell Academy in Greensboro 5-2 before losing to the defending state champions, Trinity Academy in Raleigh, by a 5-0 final in the state semifinals. Consequently, University Christian finished the season at 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the Foothills Athletic Conference.
The Barracudas have placed in the final four of the state tournament five years in a row, and with only one senior among their top six players, they will be looking to make an even deeper run next season.
