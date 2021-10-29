The University Christian High School volleyball team enjoyed a historic season this fall, finishing 18-4 overall and 5-1 in the Foothills Athletic Conference (FAC), clinching a share of the conference title for the first time in program history. The Barracudas also advanced to the semifinals of the state playoffs for the first time, falling to conference foe Davidson Day in four sets (26-24, 19-25, 10-25, 15-25) at home. University Christian was 10-0 at home prior to the loss to the Patriots, who the Barracudas went 1-1 against during the regular season. The FAC player of the year was sophomore Maddie Smith, while juniors Sophie Deese and Megan McNeely also earned all-conference recognition. Pictured on the front row, from left, are players Lucy Roseman, Cooper Behemer and Mackenzie Haworth. On the middle row are players Deese, Anna Grace Patel, Ellie Adams, McNeely and Ava Blair. On the back row are head coach Tiffany Brooks, assistant coach Anna McNeely, players Sarah Wilson, Smith and Alyssa Drendel and manager Phillip Wilson. Not pictured is player Macy Cannon.
Barracudas win conference title, reach state semifinals
