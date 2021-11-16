 Skip to main content
Barracudas post top-5 finish at state
University Christian 1
Submitted photo

The University Christian High School boys cross country team finished fifth during the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A state championship meet on Oct. 29 at Olsen Park in Wilmington. Pictured, from left, are senior Phillip Wilson, sophomore Carter Morgan, freshman Conner Frizzell, junior Sean Kelty, freshman Bradley Cain, sophomore Ben Fullwood and freshman Max Haan, who helped the Barracudas post their highest finish at state since moving to the 2A classification in 2018. University Christian is coached by Jeff Taylor.

