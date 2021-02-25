Barnes set to lead Trojans' football program

The Trojans primarily ran the ball last season, finishing with 586 running plays as compared to 59 pass attempts. DeHart was their regular QB, but he was also one of five players to tally at least 500 rushing yards, recording 79 carries for 531 yards and eight touchdowns.

“He’s gonna play quarterback for us some and then we’re gonna put him out at receiver, and heck, we’re gonna put him at running back some,” said Barnes of DeHart. “... We’re gonna move him around a little bit, and he’s gonna play defensive back for us.

“And then we have Parker Styborski, he’s just a long, lean kid who moves well and does other things well,” he added. “I’m excited to see what he does.”

Styborski particularly excelled on defense in 2019, hauling in two of the Trojans’ nine interceptions as a team. Meanwhile, senior Keelan Henrickson is a guy who can “do just about anything,” according to Barnes.

“He’s probably gonna be either a rocket scientist or a brain surgeon one day,” said Barnes of Henrickson. “He knows every position on the field, we could stick him at quarterback and he’d probably do well there, but he plays everything from a strong safety to a corner(back) to a slot receiver, running back. He kinda does it all and we expect big things from him.