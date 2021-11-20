Bandys wrestling splits tri-match

CHARLOTTE — The Bandys wrestling team split a season-opening tri-match at Myers Park on Thursday, defeating the host Mustangs 72-9 and losing to Lake Norman 42-33. In the remaining match, Lake Norman knocked off Myers Park by a 66-12 score.

Bandys (1-1 overall) received wins from the following wrestlers against Myers Park (0-2 overall): Hunter Wilhite at 106 pounds (forfeit), Boedi Kirkland at 120 (forfeit), Joey Levix at 126 (first-period pin), Trey Story at 132 (first-period pin), Bryson Burkett at 138 (first-period pin), Will Nix at 145 (first-period pin), Luke Burkett at 152 (first-period pin), Trey Ballew at 160 (second-period pin), Caleb Moore at 170 (first-period pin), Raydyn Brooks at 182 (first-period pin), Matthew Cranfill at 195 (second-period pin) and Brock Mosley at 285 (second-period pin).

Against Lake Norman (2-0 overall), the Trojans’ victorious grapplers included Wilhite at 106 (forfeit), Kirkland at 120 (first-period pin), Levix at 126 (8-2 decision), Ballew at 160 (first-period pin), Moore at 170 (forfeit) and Brooks at 182 (first-period pin).

Bandys will participate in the Husky Invitational today at William A. Hough.