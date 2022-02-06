Bandys wrestling claims first dual state title since 2006

Will Nix (145 pounds) needed 99 seconds to put down Kalvin Jones before Trey Ballew (152) needed the second period to secure Garrett Cribb to make it 18-0.

Caleb Moore (160) had the quickest pin of them all, as he took just 22 seconds to put down Anthony Garcia. Named the dual’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, Moore (45-2) completed the dual tournament with pins in all five of his matches that took a total of 3:28 with no match taking more than 78 seconds. Nine of his last 11 matches have ended with first-period falls.

“I told them, I said, it's time to go,” said the senior captain. “You want to start off strong and start to break their spirits pretty quick; this is how we have to do it. Bryson got out there and got a pin quick; Will got a pin quick and it snowballed on them pretty quick, then just kept on coming after that with the guys.”

Ian Moore (170) had the first match to hit the third period before he put down Damarion Watkins. Raydyn Brooks (182) and Zackory Evans (195) added their pins before Austin Cline finished the opening eight-match run with a second-period pin that clinched the dual.

The Trojans created the first points in 11 of the 14 matches, winning 10 of them and outscoring the Wildcats (18-2) 26-14 in takedown points.