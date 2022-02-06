Bandys wrestling claims first dual state title since 2006

GREENSBORO — The signs of some of the fans from Bandys who made their way to the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse on Saturday displayed the message given to the program by Trojans coach Justin Adams last season: “Be Relevant.”
Bandys was more than relevant Saturday afternoon. The Trojans were dominant, and now, the wrestlers and coaches have a new mantra: state champion.
Sixteen years after their last visit to the dual final, the Trojans made up for lost time with a rush of pins and quickly secured a 60-18 win over Bunn in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A dual wrestling championship.
There was no suspense in the outcome, as the Trojans bullied the Bulldogs with eight straight falls that took a combined 21 minutes, 5 seconds to start the dual.
“We came here today on a business trip to have a little bit of fun,” said head coach Justin Adams. “And we did that, and I think it shows on the mat. We go out there and wrestle loose and let it fly and we go after those points. That’s our mindset — push the pace and let the chips fall where they may.”
The Trojans (28-4) won their first title since claiming back-to-back crowns in 2005 and 2006. However, the road to relevancy seemed far away when Adams took over the program to start the 2019-20 season, a term that saw Bandys win six matches.
“That’s what we talked about last night before we left practice,” Adams said. “I told the guys, I said, ‘Man, you know I got this job three years ago and we've been through a lot, and no one gave us a chance.’ They kind of looked at me like, ‘OK, Coach, you're going to change the culture.’ It's about those kids. Those kids bought into what I was preaching. They went and did the extra mile, did the extra things and listened to the other coaches, and we're a community.”
Bandys got good news prior to the start of the dual, when it was announced the dual was to begin at the 138-pound weight class, which was at the start of the strong stretch of the Panthers' lineup.
“I was like, oh, snap,” said Adams. “We just drew the number that we wanted. ... I'm like, wow, here we go. Let's see what we got. We’re going to see how the day goes and what it's going to be all about.”
The draw sent the Trojans' Bryson Burkett into the first match with an agenda to set the tone. He did just that with a pin of Miguel Catalan-Escamilla that took 74 seconds.
“My mindset was just like, let’s get this the train rolling,” Burkett said. “I know we have a very strong lineup after me. So, I knew if I could start off strong, the fans and everyone on the team would pick up on that.”
Will Nix (145 pounds) needed 99 seconds to put down Kalvin Jones before Trey Ballew (152) needed the second period to secure Garrett Cribb to make it 18-0.
Caleb Moore (160) had the quickest pin of them all, as he took just 22 seconds to put down Anthony Garcia. Named the dual’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, Moore (45-2) completed the dual tournament with pins in all five of his matches that took a total of 3:28 with no match taking more than 78 seconds. Nine of his last 11 matches have ended with first-period falls.
“I told them, I said, it's time to go,” said the senior captain. “You want to start off strong and start to break their spirits pretty quick; this is how we have to do it. Bryson got out there and got a pin quick; Will got a pin quick and it snowballed on them pretty quick, then just kept on coming after that with the guys.”
Ian Moore (170) had the first match to hit the third period before he put down Damarion Watkins. Raydyn Brooks (182) and Zackory Evans (195) added their pins before Austin Cline finished the opening eight-match run with a second-period pin that clinched the dual.
The Trojans created the first points in 11 of the 14 matches, winning 10 of them and outscoring the Wildcats (18-2) 26-14 in takedown points.
Bunn needed overtime to catch its first win. A plodding and ponderous heavyweight bout between Ariel Soto of Bunn and Brock Mosley went into overtime scoreless. After neither scored in the sudden victory period, Soto took the down position in the first tiebreaker period with Mosley keeping the hold for 30 seconds. With the roles switched in the second, Soto was able to turn Mosley for near fall points before scoring a pins with five seconds left. It was the first time in the dual the Wildcats led a bout.
The afternoon’s most entertaining match came at 106 pounds between Bandys' Bryce Kirkland — the hero from Wednesday’s regional final — and Alex Monks. The duo tussled and tumbled through several lead changes and position holds before Monks took control and held on for a 16-13 lead.
From there, the Trojans sandwiched pins by Justin Krenson (113) and Trey Story (132) around a 6-3 decision by Austin Chastain (120) of Bunn over Kage Hefner and a pin of Joey Levix (126) by the Panthers' Scottie Spencer.
Notes: Burkett and Monks received the NCHSAA Sportsmanship Award given to a member of each team at the finals.... It is the ninth time in 10 seasons the West has won the 2A championship (Newton-Conover won the 2017 title, which was later vacated), five of those by a Catawba County school (Newton-Conover three, Fred T. Foard one and Bandys), plus three more by West Lincoln.... In the 4A dual, which was wrestled concurrently, Laney defended Northwest Guilford’s late charge and held on for a 32-31 win. It is the first dual title for the Buccaneers, which they added to last season’s state tournament title.
Bandys 60, Bunn 18
106: Alex Monks (Bunn) d. Bryce Kirkland, 16-13
113: Justin Krenson (Bandys) p. Brandon Davidson, 1:14
120: Austin Chastain (Bunn) d. Kage Hefner, 9-3
126: Scottie Spencer (Bunn) p. Joey Levix, 1:54
132: Trey Story (Bandys) p. George Hanna, :48
138: Bryson Burkett (Bandys) p. Miguel Catalan-Escamilla, 1:14
145: Will Nix (Bandys) p. Kalvin Jones, 1:39
152: Trey Ballew (Bandys) p. Garrett Cribb, 3:52
160: Caleb Moore (Bandys) p. Anthony Garcia, :22
170: Ian Moore (Bandys) p. Damarion Watkins, 4:49
182: Raydyn Brooks (Bandys) p. Gabriel Cribb, 1:55
195: Zackory Evans (Bandys) p. Howard Evans, 4:46
220: Austin Cline (Bandys) p. Gabriel Soto, 2:28
285: Ariel Soto (Bunn) p. Brock Mosley, 7:55 (2 OT)