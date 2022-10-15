Bandys uses defense, ground game to spoil Red Devils' homecoming

NEWTON — The Bandys football team displayed a rugged defensive effort and a brutal two-pronged attack on the ground by Nolan Jones and Elliot Spicer to come from behind on Friday night and upend Newton-Conover by a 21-14 final at Gurley Stadium.

“I couldn’t ask for any more than what they did the second half. I’m not going to take anything away from Newton. They’re coached well, they do things well, they fly around,” said Bandys coach Jason Barnes. “It just so happened we came out on top. The big thing was execution the second half. I felt like we did a pretty decent job at that.”

The Trojans, now 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, clipped the Red Devils, also 3-5 and 2-3, in front of Newton-Conover's homecoming crowd. Jones and Spicer ran for over 100 yards each and the Bandys defense allowed the Red Devils just three second-half first downs and 46 total yards after halftime.

“We didn’t capitalize on a few things for sure. We feel like our offense runs through our quarterback (Aiden Luangkhot) and we lost him (to a third-quarter injury). We got fairly limited,” said Red Devils coach Steven Pack. “The defense played hard tonight. We ran the football good at times. We had a lot of penalties that put us in bad situations, and we couldn’t overcome it.”

The Trojans struck first. After forcing a Newton-Conover punt to start the game, Bandys proceeded to march 73 yards in nine plays for the score. On first-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Jones veered off right tackle for the score. Fletcher Harris booted the point-after kick to put the Trojans up 7-0 just five minutes into the game.

But it didn’t take long for things to turn Newton-Conover’s way. Less than a minute, in fact.

On the first play from scrimmage following the kickoff, Luangkhot dashed through the Trojans’ defenders for 41 yards. On the very next play, Ethan Okoro blasted up the middle for a 39-yard touchdown run to knot the score.

But the Red Devils weren’t done.

On the fifth play of the ensuing Bandys possession, Javier Lineberger stepped in front of a Trojans pass and returned it 52 yards for the go-ahead score.

Up 14-7, the Red Devils had more opportunities to add on but failed to capitalize.

Still in the first quarter and starting at the Bandys’ 35 after a fumble, the Red Devils managed just 3 yards before giving up the ball on downs. Then Ty Miller snatched the second interception for the Newton-Conover defense.

But that opportunity deep in Bandys territory came up empty when Logan Williams returned the favor and intercepted a Red Devils aerial attempt.

“The turnovers got us a little in the first half. We’d get in a rhythm and then turn it over,” said Barnes. “The thing is, though, effort, effort, effort and just execution the second half. That’s why we came out on top.”

Bandys took the second-half kickoff and moved methodically down the field. Jones picked up his second score running wide around the left end from 10 yards out. But the extra point was blocked by Newton-Conover to leave the Red Devils with a precarious 14-13 lead with less than three minutes gone in the second half.

However, perhaps the biggest play in the game came on Newton-Conover’s next possession. Scrambling on third down, Luangkhot was knocked from the game on a play where the Trojans were flagged for targeting.

“I don’t know,” Pack said about his quarterback’s condition after Luangkhot laid on the field for several minutes. “We’ll have to evaluate it. We’ll get him looked at.”

Neither team was able to score for the remainder of the third quarter. But the Trojans did get the running game going by the end of the period and into the fourth quarter. Although the drive appeared to stall and force a 37-yard field goal attempt, the Red Devils were whistled for being offsides.

Faced with a fourth-and-1, Spicer rumbled for 6 yards and moved the sticks. Three plays later, quarterback Wyatt Wesson scrambled for the go-ahead score with 8:17 to play. Wesson then hit Raydyn Brooks for the 2-point conversion and a 21-14 lead.

With J.J. Brawley running the offense, the Red Devils’ drive carried them to the Bandys’ 35. But on fourth-and-1, Brooks blew through the line and tackled Okoro for a 5-yard loss.

Newton-Conover never got the ball back as the Trojans ran off the final 4:30.

“That’s coach (Frank) Porter right there,” Barnes said of the Trojans' defensive coordinator. "He went ahead and called the blitz and Raydyn Brooks does a good job of filling the hole. He’s a pretty good little football player.”

Jones finished the game with 129 yards on 23 carries. Spicer had 114 yards on 19 attempts.

“That’s pretty cool. But here’s the other thing: you have running backs that had yards like that and as good as those guys are, you’ve got to credit the guys up front,” Barnes said. “Man, Spice and Nolan are lights out. My hat goes off to them, but my hat goes off to that line too.”

Okoro led the Red Devils' attack with 63 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Bandys will host West Caldwell next Friday, while Newton-Conover travels to Bunker Hill.

BANDYS 21, NEWTON-CONOVER 14

Bandys;07;00;06;08;—;21

Newton-Conover;14;00;00;00;—;14

First Quarter

B — Nolan Jones 9-yard run (Fletcher Harris kick), 7:03

NC — Ethan Okoro 39-yard run (J.J. Brawley kick), 6:25

NC — Javier Lineberger 52-yard interception return (Brawley kick), 4:06

Second Quarter

No scoring

Third Quarter

B — Jones 10-yard run (kick blocked), 9:16

Fourth Quarter

B — Wyatt Wesson 5-yard run (Raydyn Brooks pass from Wesson), 8:17

Team Stats

First Downs: Bandys 20, Newton-Conover 9

Rushes-yards: Bandys 53-286, Newton-Conover 35-146

Comp-Att-Int: Bandys 7-14-3, Newton-Conover 4-15-1

Passing yards Bandys 42, Newton-Conover 42

Fumbles-Lost: Bandys 2-1, Newton-Conover 1-0

Penalties-yards: Bandys 8-65, Newton-Conover 9-72

Individual Stats

RUSHING — Bandys: Nolan Jones 23-129 and 2 TDs, Elliot Spicer 19-114, Scotty Miley 7-37, Wyatt Wesson 4-6 and 1 TD. Newton-Conover: Ethan Okoro 10-63 and 1 TD, Aiden Luangkhot 9-53, J.J. Brawley 2-10, Caiden Rowe 5-8, Trey Stinson 7-8, Jayce Harrison-Young 2-4.

PASSING — Bandys: Wesson 7-14-3 for 42 yards. Newton-Conover: Luangkhot 3-11-1 for 34 yards, Brawley 1-4-0 for 8 yards.

RECEIVING — Bandys: Logan Williams 6-32, Cash Obregon 1-10. Newton-Conover: Ty Miller 1-13, Rowe 1-13, Ryder Bush-Ivanko 1-8, Jordan Henze 1-8.