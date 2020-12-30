Bandys tops North Lincoln, earns 5th straight win

In the second contest, Maiden (8-2, 8-2 South Fork 2A) got 11 kills from Isabella Abernathy, eight kills and four aces from Lail, four aces and 16 assists from Ford, 16 assists from Gantt and 13 digs from Hentschel. East Lincoln (6-1, 6-1) also defeated Newton-Conover (2-9, 2-9) on Tuesday, winning by set scores of 25-21, 25-10 and 25-12.

Maiden travels to West Lincoln tonight before hosting North Lincoln next Wednesday, while East Lincoln hosts Bandys tonight before traveling to North Lincoln next Monday and Newton-Conover ends its season with a home contest against Lincolnton tonight.

Draughn 3, East Burke 0

The Wildcats swept the Cavaliers in a battle of Burke County foes on the road Tuesday in Icard. Set scores were 25-17, 25-16 and 26-24.

Draughn moved to 6-5 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play ahead of tonight's road contest at West Caldwell, and the Wildcats are also set to visit Patton next Tuesday. Meanwhile, East Burke (4-6, 4-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A) travels to Fred T. Foard tonight before visiting West Iredell next Tuesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bandys boys, Maiden girls win during tri-meet