Bandys tops North Lincoln, earns 5th straight win

The Bandys volleyball team is the hottest squad in the South Fork 2A Conference, having won five straight matches since a three-set road loss to Maiden on Dec. 10. The Trojans’ latest victory came on Tuesday against North Lincoln, with Bandys winning by set scores of 32-30, 25-23 and 25-15 on its home court in Catawba.
The win, which came as part of a doubleheader that began with North Lincoln (5-5, 5-5 South Fork 2A) defeating winless Lincolnton (0-10, 0-10), moved the Trojans’ record to 9-2 both overall and in conference play ahead of tonight's trip to East Lincoln and next Monday’s season-ending visit to Lake Norman Charter. As for North Lincoln, the Knights travel to Lake Norman Charter tonight before hosting East Lincoln next Monday in their first of three contests in four nights.
VOLLEYBALL
Maiden loses to East Lincoln, beats Newton-Conover
The Blue Devils had an up and down day during a home tri-match on Tuesday in Maiden, falling to East Lincoln in three sets (losing 25-16, 25-21 and 25-21) before knocking off Catawba County rival Newton-Conover in three sets (winning 25-21, 25-14 and 25-22). The Blue Devils received 10 kills from Savannah Lail in the opening match, while Anna White had seven kills and two blocks, Reanna Odom had four aces, Adison Ford finished with 13 assists, Abby Gantt notched 11 assists and Lainee Hentschel recorded 13 digs.
In the second contest, Maiden (8-2, 8-2 South Fork 2A) got 11 kills from Isabella Abernathy, eight kills and four aces from Lail, four aces and 16 assists from Ford, 16 assists from Gantt and 13 digs from Hentschel. East Lincoln (6-1, 6-1) also defeated Newton-Conover (2-9, 2-9) on Tuesday, winning by set scores of 25-21, 25-10 and 25-12.
Maiden travels to West Lincoln tonight before hosting North Lincoln next Wednesday, while East Lincoln hosts Bandys tonight before traveling to North Lincoln next Monday and Newton-Conover ends its season with a home contest against Lincolnton tonight.
Draughn 3, East Burke 0
The Wildcats swept the Cavaliers in a battle of Burke County foes on the road Tuesday in Icard. Set scores were 25-17, 25-16 and 26-24.
Draughn moved to 6-5 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play ahead of tonight's road contest at West Caldwell, and the Wildcats are also set to visit Patton next Tuesday. Meanwhile, East Burke (4-6, 4-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A) travels to Fred T. Foard tonight before visiting West Iredell next Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bandys boys, Maiden girls win during tri-meet
Bandys, Maiden and Newton-Conover went up against each other on Dec. 22 at North Lincoln High School, with Bandys outscoring Maiden 17 points to 44 on the boys’ side and Maiden tallying 15 points to win the girls’ race. The Red Devils didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score on the boys’ side, while neither Newton-Conover nor Maiden qualified for a team score in the girls’ race.
The top individual finisher in the boys’ race, which included 17 total runners, was Bandys’ David Birkhofer Jr. with a time of 17:24.45. Teammate Grant Parham added a second-place time of 17:39.55, while fellow Trojan Bryson Burkett was third with a time of 17:47.21, Maiden’s Hunter Smathers was fourth with a time of 17:47.99 and Bandys’ C.J. Schronce was fifth with a time of 18:01.93.
Finishing sixth on the boys’ side was Newton-Conover’s Eli Chellman with a time of 18:22.39, while Bandys’ Thomas Dollyhite and Dylan Roseman came in seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 19:30.04 and 20:00.76. Coming in ninth was Newton-Conover’s Jordan Henze with a time of 20:47.64, with Maiden’s Zachary Beard posting a 10th-place time of 21:27.41.
Maiden’s Christian Wylie had an 11th-place time of 21:36.95 in the boys’ race, while Bandys’ Irvin Carreon posted a 12th-place time of 21:42.30, Maiden’s Connor Cline came in 13th with a time of 21:54.64 and Bandys’ Cole Melendez finished 14th with a time of 22:00.12. Taking 15th was Newton-Conover’s Julian Musaeus with a time of 22:01.97.
On the girls’ side, Bandys’ Lauren Buckminster finished first in the 10-runner field with a time of 20:26.96, while Maiden’s Noelle Poovey and McKenna Parker took second and third with respective times of 20:27.39 and 21:08.08. Finishing fourth was Bandys’ Emily Hedrick with a time of 21:10.29, with fellow Trojan Paige Oldenburg coming in fifth with a time of 21:22.77.
Taking sixth in the girls’ race was Maiden’s Kylin Wayne with a time of 22:19.47, with teammate Liz Mroz coming in seventh with a time of 23:40.90. Finishing eighth was Jade Drum of Bandys with a time of 24:10.62, while Maiden’s Alyssa Keener and Macy Landis were ninth and 10th, respectively, with times of 24:23.84 and 24:26.40.
The South Fork 2A championship meet is scheduled for next Wednesday at North Lincoln High School.