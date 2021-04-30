Bandys tops Maiden again, punches ticket to softball playoffs

MAIDEN — The Bandys softball team’s train to the state playoffs went through Maiden on Thursday night and the Trojans are headed full speed to the postseason after a 5-1 win over the Blue Devils.

“Pitching, again outstanding. We challenged the girls midway through the season,” Bandys coach Todd Smith said. “We had lost two we didn’t think we should have lost. We told them we couldn’t lose another one and make the playoffs. I’m proud of our pitching and our defense.”

Although Maiden had runners on base in every inning, and in scoring position every inning except the sixth, time and time again starter Owyen Lyall and reliever Lydia Poovey came up with key pitches — usually for strikeouts. In four innings, Maiden’s final out of the frame ended with a punchout.

“They were big,” Smith said of his hurlers ringing up Maiden batters on strikes when it mattered most. “When we needed that pitch, they came through for us and pulled us out of some innings there.”

The Trojans staked Lyall to a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first when Jada Spake singled and later scored on a Maiden error. The Blue Devils countered with a leadoff walk in their half of the frame, but stranded Kaiden Rogers on third.