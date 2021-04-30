Bandys tops Maiden again, punches ticket to softball playoffs

MAIDEN — The Bandys softball team’s train to the state playoffs went through Maiden on Thursday night and the Trojans are headed full speed to the postseason after a 5-1 win over the Blue Devils.
“Pitching, again outstanding. We challenged the girls midway through the season,” Bandys coach Todd Smith said. “We had lost two we didn’t think we should have lost. We told them we couldn’t lose another one and make the playoffs. I’m proud of our pitching and our defense.”
Although Maiden had runners on base in every inning, and in scoring position every inning except the sixth, time and time again starter Owyen Lyall and reliever Lydia Poovey came up with key pitches — usually for strikeouts. In four innings, Maiden’s final out of the frame ended with a punchout.
“They were big,” Smith said of his hurlers ringing up Maiden batters on strikes when it mattered most. “When we needed that pitch, they came through for us and pulled us out of some innings there.”
The Trojans staked Lyall to a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first when Jada Spake singled and later scored on a Maiden error. The Blue Devils countered with a leadoff walk in their half of the frame, but stranded Kaiden Rogers on third.
In the second inning after Maiden’s Kaley Kiser and Heidi Williams registered back-to-back singles with one out, Lyall struck out the next two batters to get out of that frame. She also fanned a hitter for the final out in the third inning with one on, and in the fourth with Blue Devils on second and third.
Then with bases loaded and two outs in the fifth, Poovey came on in relief and promptly ran the count to 3-0. But she fought back and got the strike out to take the air out of another potential Maiden rally.
“Absolutely, we talked about that yesterday,” Maiden coach Hugh McCall said about hitting, or the lack thereof, with runners in scoring position. “We’ve got to be able to get those hits and that’s exactly what happened. We just didn’t get the timely hit when we needed it.”
Bandys, on the other hand, always seemed to get the big hit when the Trojans needed it. In the third inning it was Caroline McIntosh who led off the at-bat with a home run over the right-field fence to up the Bandys lead to 2-0.
“Yeah, that was big,” agreed Smith. “It gave us a little momentum and took some pressure off our pitcher.”
Then in the fifth inning, Annie Andrews got a leadoff infield single for Bandys. She came around to score when Spake dropped a ball on the right-field chalk line for a three-base hit. Spake made it 4-0 moments later on a passed ball.
“That was a big hit from Jada right when we needed it,” Smith said.
Bandys added a fifth run in the seventh inning when McIntosh scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Spake for her second RBI of the game.
Maiden avoided getting blanked by Bandys for the second time in three nights in the bottom of the seventh. Aubree Ikard reached on an error and then went from corner to corner on a base hit by Rachel Cooke. Ikard then scored on another piece of astute baserunning on a fielder’s choice.
Lyall went 4 2/3 innings. She fanned five and walked four while allowing five hits. In 2 1/3 innings of relief, Poovey fanned two and allowed two hits.
Spake, Riley Fox, and Adie Goble all had two hits for Bandys.
Morgan Bohemier pitched a complete game for Maiden and battled through 107 pitches with 68 of them strikes. She allowed nine hits and three earned runs. She struck out four and walked a pair.
“She did,” McCall said about Bohemier pitching her heart out with an effective change-up and late-breaking curve. “She pitched really well tonight. I’m really proud of her.”
Cooke, Williams and Bohemier each had two base hits for the Blue Devils, whose season ends with a record of 6-8.
“I’m really proud of all my seniors,” McCall said. “I’ve got nine of them and I’m really proud of the effort they gave me all year long.”
Bandys finished the regular season with a record of 10-4, which was good for second place in the South Fork 2A Conference and a berth in the playoffs.
“We’ve got some things we need to work on going into the playoffs,” Smith said. “We’ve got to make adjustments at the plate better. But tonight, we were productive and got it done.”
Bandys will play a first-round game on Monday. The Trojans will find out their opponent and where they'll be playing when brackets are released on Saturday.
Bandys: 101 020 1 – 5 9 1
Maiden: 000 000 1 – 1 7 2
WP: Owyen Lyall
LP: Morgan Bohemier