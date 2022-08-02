 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bandys taking donations to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims

  • Updated
  • 0
Bandys Trojans

CATAWBA — Bandys High School is taking donations this week to benefit those affected by the flood in Eastern Kentucky. Donations are being accepted through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Suggested items to donate include cleaning supplies, bug spray, bleach, gallon water jugs, paper products, diapers, wipes, bottles, tarps, rope, heavy trash bags, canned food, pet food and baby food.

For more information, contact head football coach Jason Barnes at 828-312-0484 or his wife Moriah Barnes at 828-302-5947. The trailer to donate is located beside the gym at Bandys High.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL suspends Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson amid sexual misconduct allegations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert