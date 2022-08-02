Bandys taking donations to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims

CATAWBA — Bandys High School is taking donations this week to benefit those affected by the flood in Eastern Kentucky. Donations are being accepted through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Suggested items to donate include cleaning supplies, bug spray, bleach, gallon water jugs, paper products, diapers, wipes, bottles, tarps, rope, heavy trash bags, canned food, pet food and baby food.
For more information, contact head football coach Jason Barnes at 828-312-0484 or his wife Moriah Barnes at 828-302-5947. The trailer to donate is located beside the gym at Bandys High.