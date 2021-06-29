Bandys tabs Hickory girls assistant Helms as boys basketball coach

CATAWBA — For the third straight season, the Bandys High boys basketball program will have a new head varsity coach when play begins this winter. In an email sent to media members on Tuesday morning, the school announced that Rob Bliss has decided to return to retirement after leading the Trojans during the 2020-21 season, leaving the door open for a new head coach.
Stepping into the role is Brandon Helms, who has served as an assistant coach for his mother, Barbara, on the Hickory High varsity girls basketball team over the past two seasons. A 2015 Hickory graduate, Helms played football and basketball for the Red Tornadoes before continuing his football career at Mars Hill and Lenoir-Rhyne.
Following his time at Lenoir-Rhyne, where he majored in sports management and minored in business, Helms joined the Hickory girls coaching staff beginning with the 2019-20 season. The Red Tornadoes finished 21-7 during his first year on the staff before posting an 11-3 record this past season, which was shortened due to COVID-19.
After reaching the third round of the 3A state playoffs in 2020, Hickory made a regional championship appearance this past season, which was Barbara Helms’ 18th as head coach. Brandon Helms’ father, Mike, is a former high school football coach at several schools including Hickory, East Burke and Freedom, and he was also an assistant at Lenoir-Rhyne for 10 seasons.
Brandon Helms, who turns 25 in August, now begins his first tenure as a head coach. In addition to his duties with the girls basketball team, he also coached quarterbacks and tight ends at Hickory last season, and he’s expected to coach football at Bandys as well.
“Bandys High Athletics is thrilled to bring Coach Helms to Bandys to take over the basketball program,” Trojans athletic director Brandon Harbinson said in Tuesday’s email. “His drive and passion for the game and for kids are unmatched. We look forward to seeing his team in action this year.”
Bliss guided the Trojans to a 2-12 record this past season after Bandys went 8-17 during Matt Oaks’ lone season as head coach. Adam Dutka was the Trojans’ head coach for four seasons prior, leading them to a 15-11 mark and a 2A state playoff appearance during his final season after finishing with a losing record in each of his first three years at the helm.
Bandys was once a perennial state power that won a state championship in the early 1980s and made several other deep playoff runs. However, the Trojans’ 15-11 season in 2017-18 represents their only winning season out of the past 11.
After competing in the South Fork 2A Conference over the last four seasons, Bandys will join the new Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference beginning with the upcoming school year. Other schools in the CVAC include Maiden, Bunker Hill, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell, East Burke, Lincolnton and West Lincoln.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.