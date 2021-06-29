Bandys tabs Hickory girls assistant Helms as boys basketball coach

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Helms, who turns 25 in August, now begins his first tenure as a head coach. In addition to his duties with the girls basketball team, he also coached quarterbacks and tight ends at Hickory last season, and he’s expected to coach football at Bandys as well.

“Bandys High Athletics is thrilled to bring Coach Helms to Bandys to take over the basketball program,” Trojans athletic director Brandon Harbinson said in Tuesday’s email. “His drive and passion for the game and for kids are unmatched. We look forward to seeing his team in action this year.”

Bliss guided the Trojans to a 2-12 record this past season after Bandys went 8-17 during Matt Oaks’ lone season as head coach. Adam Dutka was the Trojans’ head coach for four seasons prior, leading them to a 15-11 mark and a 2A state playoff appearance during his final season after finishing with a losing record in each of his first three years at the helm.

Bandys was once a perennial state power that won a state championship in the early 1980s and made several other deep playoff runs. However, the Trojans’ 15-11 season in 2017-18 represents their only winning season out of the past 11.

After competing in the South Fork 2A Conference over the last four seasons, Bandys will join the new Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference beginning with the upcoming school year. Other schools in the CVAC include Maiden, Bunker Hill, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell, East Burke, Lincolnton and West Lincoln.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.