MAIDEN — The Bandys and Maiden softball teams both carried lengthy winning streaks into Tuesday night’s showdown. The visiting Trojans had won eight straight since an extra-inning loss to the Blue Devils on March 16, while Maiden was riding a 12-game winning streak that began on March 10.

In the end, Bandys was the club that kept its winning streak alive. The Trojans overcame a three-run deficit with a pair of three-run innings before holding off a late comeback attempt by the Blue Devils for an 8-7 victory.

With the win, the Trojans forged a tie with Maiden at the top of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference standings, improving to 15-2 overall and 10-1 in league play while dropping the Blue Devils to 14-2 and 10-1.

“Our pitching’s been strong all year and our defense has kept us in ballgames,” Bandys coach Todd Smith said. “We still haven’t hit the ball the way we’re capable of hitting it, but our defense and our pitching has been there for us and then we’ve been able to get those hits when we need it.”

After Bandys’ Paige Barrymore was hit by a pitch to start the game, the next batter was retired on a popup before Haven Helton reached on a fielder’s choice that forced out Barrymore at second. Jessie Sipe followed with a four-pitch walk, while Owyen Lyall gave the Trojans a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to right.

Maiden answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, which began with a four-pitch walk to Miranda Valerio, who later scored on a one-out double from Macy Michael. An Averie Waddell single moved Michael to third, from where she scored on a sacrifice fly to center from Reagan Rembert.

The Blue Devils extended their lead with a run in the second. Kyley Callahan walked with one out, advanced to second on a walk to Madelynn Clontz, moved to third on a double steal and scored on an RBI groundout from Aleah Ikard.

The Trojans got one run back in the third when Sipe walked with two outs and scored on an outfield error, but Maiden responded with two runs in the bottom half to take a 5-2 lead. Olivia Wray reached on an infield single before crossing the plate on a two-run home run from Michael, who now has 10 homers on the year.

Bandys tied things at 5-all in the fifth after the first two hitters were retired. Lyall singled to center to get the two-out rally started, while Addie Goble followed with a base hit to right before Sam Padgett was intentionally walked to load the bases. A throwing error to third on a pickoff try made it 5-3, while a two-run single from Ellie Hale knotted the score.

The Trojans went ahead 8-5 in the sixth on a two-run double from Goble and a bases-loaded walk to Barrymore, but Maiden made things interesting in the seventh. Valerio reached on a bunt single to begin the frame, then scored on a Wray double before a dropped fly ball off the bat of Michael put runners at second and third. A passed ball allowed Wray to cross the plate, but the next two batters struck out before Callahan walked to load the bases.

Nonetheless, Lyall got out of the jam by getting the subsequent hitter to fly out to right on the first pitch. The junior right-hander earned the save for Bandys after replacing Hale following Wray’s two-bagger, while Hale was the winning pitcher thanks to 4 2/3 innings of four-run, seven-hit relief with four strikeouts and two walks. She replaced Helton, who started the game, with two on and one out in the second inning.

“Ellie’s been big for us all year and she stepped in there,” said Smith. “When she’s able to mix those pitches and she’s on like that, it’s just tough to hit, keeps all the batters off-balance and all that.”

Both teams finished with nine hits, but Maiden committed four errors as compared to one error by Bandys. Lyall had three hits for the Trojans to go with two from Goble and one each from Barrymore, Sipe, Padgett and Hale, while the Blue Devils were led by three hits from Michael, two from Wray and one apiece from Valerio, Waddell, Rembert and Clontz.

Tristan Smalling pitched the first 5 1/3 innings for Maiden, while Rembert recorded the final five outs. Both hurlers had one strikeout, but they combined for seven walks and a hit batter.

“The energy was there all night long and the first couple innings we just weren’t being patient at the plate,” said Smith. “I told them, ‘Hey, we’ve got to be more patient. We’re swinging at her pitches, we need to be looking for our pitches.’ And we just weren’t getting the hits in those early innings and then they started to come along, started making those adjustments, and I just can’t be more proud of all of them. It was a total team effort.”

Bandys travels to nonconference Hibriten tonight before hosting Newton-Conover on Friday, while the Blue Devils visit Bunker Hill on Friday.

BANDYS 8, MAIDEN 7

Bandys;101;033;0;—;8;9;1

Maiden;212;000;2;—;7;9;4

WP: Ellie Hale

LP: Tristan Smalling

Sv: Owyen Lyall