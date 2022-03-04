Bandys softball pulls away from Foard

NEWTON — The last three seasons the North Carolina High School Association held a state softball tournament, Bandys has been a participant. Based on the first week of the 2022 campaign, the Trojans could be ready to make it a fourth and play deep into May.
Bandys blew open a close game with 11 runs in the sixth inning and routed host Fred T. Foard 15-3 Thursday night in a nonconference game. The game concluded after the sixth inning due to the 10-run rule.
The Trojans improved to 2-0 and have outscored the two opponents 20-3. They’ll play next on Tuesday, when they return home to host West Lincoln in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener for both.
The Tigers, who were 10-4 last season and were left out of the state playoffs on a tiebreaker, dropped to 0-2 and will open Western Foothills 3A Conference play tonight at North Iredell before hosting nonconference Maiden on Monday.
After finishing second in the former South Fork 2A Conference last season, Bandys coach Todd Smith is expecting bigger things from the team, including the program’s first playoff win since 2014.
“We’ve got a lot of girls back from that last year's team and we're looking for some good things to happen,” Smith said.
The Trojans took the lead on the second batter of the game. After Annie Andrews singled, Caroline McIntosh got the first of her four hits with a bouncer past second. A bobble in right-center induced Andrews to turn on the jets and she sprinted around to score the game’s initial run, with McIntosh going to third. One out later, Bailey McClellan’s single scored the second run from third to make it 2-0.
Bandys added two more in the second to double the lead. With a runner on first and two outs, McIntosh lined a double off the left-center field fence for a run and scored on Jada Spake’s single.
Foard got back into the game with three in the third, helped by a throwing error to start the inning. One out later, Riley Vogel (2-for-3) singled with the two runners moving up on Sarah Leonhardt’s sacrifice. Kaitlyn Leonhardt powered a liner to center for a two-run double and scored on Raegan Willis’ single to right.
The score remained 4-3 until the sixth before the floodgates opened, as Bandys sent 17 hitters to the plate. The Tigers helped the cause with four of their seven errors in the inning, as well as six walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch. Riley Fox (3-for-4) had a pair of singles and three RBIs in the inning. Avery Alexander singled in two and McClellan doubled in another. Bandys also scored on a double steal with Kenley Rembert sliding in with the swipe of home.
For the night, Bandys put together 14 hits with the top five spots in the order accounting for 12 of them.
“I think, on any given day, any of that nine could can make it happen,” said Smith. “But definitely the top came through tonight. Mac (McIntosh) had a really good night, seeing the ball well, and Bailey, our DP, did well. Anytime they’re on, that sort of gets us going pretty good.”
Bandys;220;00(11);–;15;14;2
Fred T. Foard;003;000;–;3;4;7
WP: Owyen Lyall
LP: Taylor Ramseur