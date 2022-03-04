Bandys softball pulls away from Foard

The Trojans took the lead on the second batter of the game. After Annie Andrews singled, Caroline McIntosh got the first of her four hits with a bouncer past second. A bobble in right-center induced Andrews to turn on the jets and she sprinted around to score the game’s initial run, with McIntosh going to third. One out later, Bailey McClellan’s single scored the second run from third to make it 2-0.

Bandys added two more in the second to double the lead. With a runner on first and two outs, McIntosh lined a double off the left-center field fence for a run and scored on Jada Spake’s single.

Foard got back into the game with three in the third, helped by a throwing error to start the inning. One out later, Riley Vogel (2-for-3) singled with the two runners moving up on Sarah Leonhardt’s sacrifice. Kaitlyn Leonhardt powered a liner to center for a two-run double and scored on Raegan Willis’ single to right.