 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bandys runners Birkhofer, Parham sign with colleges

  • Updated
  • 0
Birkhofer and Parham
Photo courtesy of Bandys High School

Bandys seniors David Birkhofer Jr., seated on the left, and Grant Parham, seated on the right, recently signed their national letters of intent to join the cross country and track and field teams at East Tennessee State University and Western Carolina University, respectively.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert