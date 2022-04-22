Bandys rallies past South Caldwell

SHELBY — Following a loss on Tuesday, the Bandys baseball team made it two wins in a row with an 11-5 triumph over South Caldwell in the fifth-place game of the Shelby Easter Tournament on Thursday at Shelby High School. The Trojans improved to 15-6 on the season, while the Spartans dropped to 12-7.

Bandys received home runs from Zach Barnett and Logan Williams, with Alex Robinson, Jace Little, Parker DeHart and Spencer Isenhour all pitching for the Trojans. Robinson started the contest, while DeHart earned the win.

On the other side, South Caldwell used three pitchers. Ryan Fox was the starter, with Chase Johnson and Easton King also seeing time on the mound.

South Caldwell led 3-1 after the opening inning before a four-run fourth gave the Trojans a lead that they would not relinquish. The Spartans trailed 5-4 entering the sixth, but Bandys scored six times in the bottom half of the frame and held South Caldwell to a single run in the top of the seventh as it escaped with a six-run victory.

Bandys, which lost 7-1 to Kings Mountain and won 6-2 against South Point in its previous games at the Shelby Easter Tournament, travels to Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Caldwell on Tuesday before visiting nonconference Burns on Wednesday.

As for the Spartans, who suffered a 5-4 defeat at the hands of Crest before topping Piedmont 11-10 in their previous games at the Shelby Easter Tournament, they visit Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Ashe County on Tuesday.