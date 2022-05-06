Bandys pulls away from Bunker Hill to win league tournament

NEWTON — Bandys trailed for the first time in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference baseball tournament on Thursday night, but the Trojans’ deficit didn’t last long. Bunker Hill tallied two runs in the top of the first inning, while Bandys did the rest of the scoring en route to a 16-2, five-inning win in the championship game at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

The top-seeded Trojans improved to 20-7 following their third mercy-rule victory in as many games. Bandys defeated West Caldwell 15-0 in Monday’s opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament before knocking off Maiden by a 10-0 final in Wednesday’s second semifinal.

The third-seeded Bears fell to 12-11 after their third loss to Bandys this season. Bunker Hill lost 10-2 on the road in March and 7-1 at home last week before dropping Thursday’s neutral-site contest.

“People think it’s just a shoo-in to be able to come in and do that (win the conference’s regular season and tournament titles) because you have a good team, but it’s really hard to do this,” said Frank Porter, who has been Bandys’ head coach since 2010. “Our program’s been good off and on for a lot of years and this is only the second time I’ve won outright, so it’s a big thing, it’s one of our goals coming into the season — win the conference, win the conference tournament, and now state championship’s the next thing.”

Three of the first four batters reached for Bunker Hill in the top of the first, with Tanner Kanipe legging out an infield single to start the game before Jordan Yoder singled to right. Following a strikeout, Paxton Holden doubled into the right-field gap to score a run before an RBI fielder’s choice from Kaden Robinson gave the Bears an early 2-0 lead.

Bandys wasted no time in responding. Parker DeHart doubled down the left-field line on the first pitch he saw to start the bottom of the first, while Nolan Jones followed with a first-pitch single to left. A balk allowed DeHart to cross the plate before Styborski lined an RBI triple past the center fielder and scored the go-ahead run on Zach Barnett’s sacrifice fly to left.

From there, the Trojans used a pair of big innings to put the game away. Bandys scored six times in the second before adding seven runs in the fourth.

The Trojans sent 11 batters to the plate during their six-run second, with an RBI fielder’s choice from Jones pushing the advantage to 4-2 before an RBI single from Styborski extended the lead. DeHart again scored on a balk, while a sacrifice fly to center from Terick Bumgarner and the ensuing throwing error plated two runs and an RBI double from Dominic Robinson three hitters later gave Bandys a 9-2 edge.

Bandys one-upped itself by sending 12 batters to the plate in the fourth. Dominic Robinson was hit by a pitch to force in a run after Bumgarner doubled, Cade Spencer was hit by a pitch and Alex Robinson walked to load the bases with no outs. A two-run single from Colby Edwards followed, and after the next two batters were retired, Styborski clobbered a three-run home run to the opposite field to make it 15-2 in favor of the Trojans.

Barnett then recorded a base hit before pinch-hitter Spencer Isenhour reached on an infield single to short. After Spencer came through with an RBI single to left, Bunker Hill finally retired the side before going down 1-2-3 in the fifth.

Speaking of Spencer, he started and pitched all five innings for Bandys, giving up two runs on four hits — the only hit he allowed after the opening frame was a leadoff single by Clay Eckard in the third — with five strikeouts and no walks. The junior right-hander totaled 60 pitches on the night, and he retired the final nine batters he faced.

“I think he was just a little jacked up to start the game and missed some spots a little bit,” said Porter of Spencer. “But to his credit he got through four innings in 45 pitches, so he was really locked in there, letting our defense do some work which is different, he’s usually striking out a lot of guys. But we’re gonna need that kind of defense going into the playoffs so I was really happy to see that, and when you keep your pitch count down you can go longer in the game.”

Styborski homered for the second straight night and finished the Catawba Valley 2A tournament with eight hits in 10 at-bats (.800 batting average), 12 RBIs and eight runs scored. The senior third baseman said the baseball “looks like a beach ball” right now.

“We’ve been working for this ever since freshman year,” said Styborski of winning the conference’s regular season and tournament titles. “Me, Terick Bumgarner, Parker DeHart, all three of us have been playing ball together as long as I can remember, and there are days we’ve dreamed of this.”

“I’m never worried when he’s up there,” added Porter of Styborski, who serves as his three-hole hitter. “He swings the bat well with two strikes, when he’s up in the count or down in the count, and seems to find the barrel most of the time. He plays as hard as possible, very coachable, just a great young man.”

In addition to Styborski’s three-hit night on Thursday, the Trojans also received two hits apiece from Jones and Dominic Robinson to go with one each from DeHart, Barnett, Bumgarner, Spencer, Edwards and Isenhour. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill got one hit apiece from Kanipe, Yoder, Holden and Eckard.

“We just try to see a good pitch and hit a good pitch, try to stay balanced and make them make plays,” said Porter of his squad’s approach at the plate.

Styborski added that he’s having “a lot” of fun with this year’s team. “But it’s not even close to over yet.”

The state playoffs begin on Tuesday, when Bandys is expected to host a first-round game.

Bunker Hill;200;00;—;2;4;2

Bandys;360;7X;—;16;13;0

WP: Cade Spencer

LP: Ramone Trejo

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

