Bandys' Parham, Oldenburg post top-5 finishes at state

KERNERSVILLE — The state cross country championships were held on Saturday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, with runners from area conferences participating in each meet. The 1A and 3A classifications raced in the morning, while the 2A and 4A classifications competed in the afternoon.
Bandys seniors Grant Parham and Paige Oldenburg led all local runners with top-five finishes in their respective races. Parham posted a fourth-place time of 16:51.58 in the 2A boys’ race, while Oldenburg recorded a fifth-place time of 19:54.10 in the 2A girls’ race. The Trojans were also represented by junior David Birkhofer Jr. in the 2A boys’ race (19th-place time of 17:41.52) and junior Emily Hedrick in the 2A girls’ race (38th-place time of 21:45.55).
Other local 2A participants included Maiden junior Hunter Smathers with a 40th-place time of 18:18.70 in the boys’ race and East Burke junior Meah Walsh with a ninth-place time of 20:06.90 in the girls’ race.
At the 3A level, St. Stephens junior Payce Sherrill finished with a 49th-place time of 17:37.45 in the boys’ race. St. Stephens sophomore Danielle Flores Gutierrez added a 64th-place time of 21:59.19 in the girls’ race.
Draughn’s boys team came in 10th out of 16 scoring teams in the 1A boys’ race after totaling 238 points. Individual competitors for the Wildcats included senior Reed Farrar (17th-place time of 17:49.28), senior Andrew Albright (38th-place time of 18:32.47), junior Ryan Williams (78th-place time of 19:41.82), freshman Tray Powell (90th-place time of 20:15.73), freshman Blaine Blackwell (92nd-place time of 20:17.12), sophomore Grady Wooden (96th-place time of 20:26.04) and junior Wonhee Kim (117th-place time of 21:48.34).
Individual champions in each race were senior Jacob Fiorillo of Corvian Community School (1A boys), freshman Arizona Blankenship of Swain County (1A girls), senior Knox Witherspoon of Brevard (2A boys), junior Lucy Murray of Brevard (2A girls), senior Zachary Miller of Stuart Cramer (3A boys), senior Navaya Zales of Croatan (3A girls), senior Will Soule of Mount Tabor (4A boys) and senior Sarah Mitchell of Apex (4A girls).
Team champions were as follows: Bishop McGuinness’ boys and Swain County’s girls in 1A, Brevard’s boys and North Carolina School of Science & Math’s girls in 2A, North Lincoln’s boys and girls in 3A and Mount Tabor’s boys and Cuthbertson’s girls in 4A.