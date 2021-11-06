Bandys' Parham, Oldenburg post top-5 finishes at state

KERNERSVILLE — The state cross country championships were held on Saturday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, with runners from area conferences participating in each meet. The 1A and 3A classifications raced in the morning, while the 2A and 4A classifications competed in the afternoon.

Bandys seniors Grant Parham and Paige Oldenburg led all local runners with top-five finishes in their respective races. Parham posted a fourth-place time of 16:51.58 in the 2A boys’ race, while Oldenburg recorded a fifth-place time of 19:54.10 in the 2A girls’ race. The Trojans were also represented by junior David Birkhofer Jr. in the 2A boys’ race (19th-place time of 17:41.52) and junior Emily Hedrick in the 2A girls’ race (38th-place time of 21:45.55).

Other local 2A participants included Maiden junior Hunter Smathers with a 40th-place time of 18:18.70 in the boys’ race and East Burke junior Meah Walsh with a ninth-place time of 20:06.90 in the girls’ race.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the 3A level, St. Stephens junior Payce Sherrill finished with a 49th-place time of 17:37.45 in the boys’ race. St. Stephens sophomore Danielle Flores Gutierrez added a 64th-place time of 21:59.19 in the girls’ race.