Bandys opens softball playoffs with run-rule victory

CATAWBA — It was a total team effort for Bandys during Tuesday night’s 2A state softball playoff opener, as almost every player on the Trojans’ 20-player roster saw action in a 16-0, five-inning win over visiting East Gaston. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Bandys in playoff games, a skid that began with a 13-3 loss to Madison in the third round of the 2014 postseason.

Sixth-seeded Bandys moved to 22-4 ahead of Thursday’s second-round home game against 22nd-seeded North Stanly (12-8), which advanced with an 11-3 upset of 11th-seeded West Davidson in the first round. East Gaston ends the season at 12-13 after making its first playoff appearance since 2018.

“Coming out first off I think we were ahead of it a little bit (at the plate), just missing our contact point,” Bandys coach Todd Smith said. “We just talked about letting it get deeper on them, and they made those adjustments the second time up, that’s where the big difference was there. And we were able to take advantage of some of their miscues and everything by being aggressive on the bases.”

Bandys scored in every inning on Tuesday, beginning with a two spot in the bottom of the first. Caroline McIntosh walked with one out and was replaced on the base paths by courtesy runner Olivia Wesson, who stole second and scored on a single to right from Kenley Rembert. Bailey McClellan followed with a bloop single to left-center and made it to third on a throwing error that came after a forceout of Rembert, while a walk to Owyen Lyall kept the inning alive before Avery Alexander plated McClellan with a single to center.

Following a solo home run from McIntosh with two outs in the second, the Trojans blew the game open in the third. Bandys scored 11 times in the frame, tallying seven hits and benefiting from several errors by the Warriors. Alexander and Riley Fox recorded extra-base hits that scored two runs apiece, with Annie Andrews adding an RBI double and Lyall and Haven Helton notching RBI singles.

Bandys capped the scoring with two runs in the fourth. Katie Poovey recorded a single to lead off the inning before moving to second on a wild pitch and scoring on a one-out single from Sydni Knuckles, who advanced to second on the throw home. After another wild pitch allowed Knuckles to get to third, Ellie Hale brought her home with an infield single to short.

Speaking of Hale, she retired the side in order in the fifth by striking out the first two batters she faced before inducing a groundout to second to end the night. Lyall pitched the first four innings for Bandys to earn the win, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

“I was proud of both of them,” said Smith of his pitchers. “They both came in and threw strikes. When we have gotten ourselves in trouble it was off of walks this year, and we’ve been trying to talk to them about limiting our walks. I’m just proud of their effort to come in there and get ahead in the count, and any time they can get ahead I think good things happen for us.”

Bandys registered 14 hits as a team, led by two-hit nights from McClellan, Alexander and Lyall. Rembert, McIntosh, Andrews, Fox, Helton, Poovey, Knuckles and Hale added one hit apiece.

East Gaston, which last won a playoff game in 2013, received one hit each from Jordan McCorkle, Rachel Green and Riley Pickler.

East Gaston;000;00;—;0;3;6

Bandys;21(11);2X;—;16;14;0

WP: Owyen Lyall

LP: Maddison York

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

