CATAWBA — For the second straight year, the Bandys girls basketball program will be looking for a new varsity basketball coach. Eric King, who was hired last June to replace Nicki Brittain, resigned on Wednesday after one season as the Trojans’ head coach.

According to a press release from Bandys athletic director Brandon Harbinson, “Coach King has resigned to spend more time with his daughter and support her during her upcoming senior year of high school, as she is a three-sport athlete. Bandys Athletics would like to thank Coach King for his dedication to our girls program this year. Coach King will remain in the classroom and continue to teach social studies at Bandys next year.”

Bandys finished 11-15 overall and 6-8 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play during the 2022-23 season, falling to top-seeded Randleman in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs. The postseason berth was the second straight for the Trojans, who have made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and have won at least 10 games in five of the past six seasons.

Prior to his time at Bandys, King was the head coach of the boys basketball team at West Iredell from 2014-22. He was also previously the head coach of the North Lincoln boys. His overall record as a head coach is 88-219.

Brittain was 68-47 overall in five seasons as Bandys’ head coach, while her teams posted a 37-31 record in conference play. Her husband is Maiden varsity boys basketball coach Justin Brittain, who has been the Blue Devils’ head coach since 2019.