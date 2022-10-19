 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bandys' Jones named Golden Helmet winner for Week 9

Nolan Jones
Bandys senior running back Nolan Jones, pictured holding plaque, was presented this week with the WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award for Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season. Jones finished with 20 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the Trojans' 21-14 victory over Newton-Conover.

