Bandys hires King as girls basketball coach

CATAWBA — Bandys High will have a new varsity girls basketball coach when the 2022-23 season begins in November. Eric King was approved this week as the Trojans’ replacement for Nicki Brittain, who stepped down in April after five seasons as the head coach at her alma mater.

King has been the head coach of the boys basketball team at West Iredell since 2014, and he also served as the head coach of the boys basketball squad at North Lincoln for the four seasons prior. His overall record is 77-204, with his best season coming at North Lincoln in 2011-12 when the Knights finished 15-11 and reached the 2A state playoffs.

According to an email sent from Bandys athletic director Brandon Harbinson to the Hickory Daily Record, King “brings years of experience, a passionate commitment to achievement both on and off the court, and a tireless work ethic he plans to pass on to the Lady Trojans.”

Harbinson added that King’s hiring “marks the beginning of a new era for our basketball program. On behalf of the Bandys Athletic Department, we are delighted to have him aboard and look forward to his positive influence in our school and community.”

King, who will continue to teach social studies at Bandys in addition to his duties as girls basketball coach, has been married to his wife, Lynette, for 23 years. Their daughter, Kendyl, is a student-athlete at West Iredell.

Brittain led the Trojans to a 68-47 record during her five-year stint as head coach. A 2010 Bandys graduate, she guided the program to three 2A state playoff appearances and a 37-31 mark in conference play.

Brittain and her husband, Maiden varsity boys basketball coach Justin Brittain, welcomed their first child in January. Justin Brittain completed his third season as the Blue Devils’ head coach this past winter, leading Maiden to a 20-8 record that included a 68-43 road win over King’s Warriors in December.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.