Bandys senior Victoria Hefner signed her national letter of intent this week to play soccer at North Greenville University after graduation. Pictured, from left, are Bandys head coach Ric Lester, Hefner and assistant coach Danny McPherson.
Bandys' Hefner signs with North Greenville for soccer
