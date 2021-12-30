Bandys girls rout Stuart Cramer in Peoples Bank opener

LINCOLNTON — The Bandys girls basketball team had no trouble with its first opponent in the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Tuesday at Lincolnton High School. The Trojans rolled to a 78-38 win over Stuart Cramer behind 14 points apiece from Logan Dutka and Annie Andrews.

Caroline McIntosh added nine points for the Trojans (6-4), who faced East Gaston in Wednesday’s semifinal round. Andrea Cabrera and Jada Spake each scored eight points for Bandys, which also received seven points from Liz Carpenter and six from Kate Dutka.

Stuart Cramer dropped to 1-7 following Tuesday’s contest.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stuart Cramer 56, Bandys 31

The Storm remained unbeaten at 8-0 thanks to a 25-point victory over the Trojans in the opening round of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Tuesday in Lincolnton. Nine players scored for Bandys, which fell to 2-8 following the defeat and played Highland Tech in a consolation bracket game on Wednesday.

Grant Parham was Bandys’ leading scorer with five points, while Landon Vaughan, TJ White, Bobby DelGuercio and Dominic Robinson finished with four points apiece. Tuesday’s victory for Stuart Cramer was its fourth of the season by double digits.