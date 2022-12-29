Bandys girls reach 3rd-place game of Holiday Clash

(Editor’s note: In Thursday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record, results from a previous Bandys girls basketball game were mistakenly published instead of results from Tuesday’s Peoples Bank Holiday Clash. The stats from the Bandys boys basketball game were correct, but the Bandys girls actually won their game against East Gaston and the East Burke girls have competed this week in a Christmas tournament at McDowell, not the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash.)

LINCOLNTON — The Bandys girls basketball team defeated East Gaston 53-24 to open the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Tuesday at West Lincoln High School. The Trojans then lost to the host Rebels by a 71-61 final on Wednesday and were scheduled to face North Lincoln in Thursday’s third-place game.

Against East Gaston, the Trojans received 14 points from Rachel Anderson, 12 from Kate Dutka and eight from Lexi Vaughan. They also got four points apiece from Peyton Wesson, Jenna Harrill, Ellie Hale and Brooklan Fisher, while Kaylee Cutshaw scored two and Ashlyn Cline finished with one.

In the loss to West Lincoln, Bandys’ leading scorer was Dutka with nine points, with Fisher and Naudia Summerville each scoring seven to go with six apiece from Vaughan, Harrill and Cutshaw. Wesson, Anderson and Cline added five points apiece, while Victoria De la Canal scored three and Haley Cross had two.

The Trojans entered Thursday’s contest with an overall record of 4-7, while their opponent, North Lincoln, came in with a 3-6 mark. West Lincoln faced Stuart Cramer in the championship round on Thursday.