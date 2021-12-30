 Skip to main content
Bandys girls pull away from East Gaston
  Updated
The Bandys girls basketball team nabbed its fourth straight victory with a 49-30 win over East Gaston in the semifinals of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Wednesday at Lincolnton High School. The Trojans led 10-7 after the opening quarter, 17-14 at the half and 37-23 entering the fourth period.

The Trojans’ Macy Rummage was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points, while Logan Dutka added 10 and Kate Dutka scored eight. Bandys improved to 7-4 on the season entering Thursday’s tournament championship game against West Lincoln.

East Gaston fell to 6-3 this winter following Wednesday’s defeat.

Bandys 68, Highland Tech 56

The Trojans knocked off the Rams in a consolation bracket game of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Wednesday in Lincolnton for their second win in three games. The Bandys boys team moved to 3-8 following the victory, advancing to play North Lincoln on Thursday’s final day of the tournament.

As for the Rams, they dropped to 2-7 on the season.

