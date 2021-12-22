Bandys girls nip East Burke on Rummage’s buzzer-beater

CATAWBA — Visiting East Burke led for most of Tuesday night’s girls basketball game, but Bandys found a way to win on its home court. The Trojans used strong second-half defense and a buzzer-beating basket to topple the Cavaliers 53-52 in a battle of two of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference’s top contenders.
Trailing 52-51 with 5.4 seconds to play, Bandys senior point guard Macy Rummage took a handoff from fellow 12th grader Logan Dutka at half court and drove the rest of the way, banking one in high off the glass as time expired. The game-winning basket gave her 15 points in the contest to lead all scorers.
“I’m not gonna lie, we did that one time in practice,” Bandys head coach Nicki Brittain said of the final play. “My assistants, we do JV and varsity at the end together and we kind of just drew that up just practicing end-of-game situations, and they executed it.
“I am so proud of that because we’ve done it one time and they just saw it drawn up again and somehow they executed it,” she added. “They did a good job. They executed a lot of things we asked them to tonight.”
Ally Moore had the hot hand for East Burke (4-4, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) in the opening half, drilling a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter before adding two more in the second. But she was held scoreless in the second half by Bandys’ Andrea Cabrera, a sophomore who didn’t play in the first half but was on the court for the majority of the final two periods.
“Just a little note on her (Cabrera), she’s actually a foreign exchange student from Spain, so she has never seen the defense we put in tonight, she’s never seen it at all,” said Brittain. “And we talked about it at halftime and we just basically told her, 'Your job is to guard 30 (Moore).'
“We didn’t want her (Moore) to get the ball, she doesn’t score, and she (Cabrera) did that,” she continued. “She knew 30 (Moore) was who she had and that was her job tonight, and she did very well in it. And she had some big offensive plays for us as well right there in the second half at very critical moments.”
The Cavs made seven 3s in the first half, with Braelyn Stilwell also knocking down two triples to go with one from Kassie Turner. East Burke finished with 10 treys in the contest as compared to six for the Trojans (5-4, 2-0), who made five of theirs after halftime.
Bandys was down 14-11 after the first quarter and 26-17 at the half before rallying in the third frame. The Trojans started the second half on a 10-3 run that consisted of a layup from Logan Dutka, 3s from Cabrera and Kate Dutka and a baseline jumper from Logan Dutka, forcing East Burke to call a timeout leading 29-27 with 4:19 remaining in the third quarter.
Although the Trojans were unable to draw any closer than two in the third quarter, they entered the fourth trailing by that same margin at 39-37. Then they took their first lead since the opening period on a right-wing 3 from Logan Dutka, who was mostly used on offense over the final eight minutes after picking up her fourth foul with 2:38 left in the third quarter.
Momentum swung back and forth throughout the final frame, leading to a frantic final minute. After a Kate Dutka 3 put Bandys up 50-47 with about a minute to play, Turner answered with a triple at the other end to even the score with 44 seconds left. Caroline McIntosh gave the Trojans a one-point lead on a free throw with 26.7 seconds remaining before an Aubree Grigg layup made it 52-51 in favor of the Cavs, setting up Rummage’s final-play heroics.
“That intensity at the end, that’s Macy,” said Brittain of what Rummage brings to the team. “... I know I can trust her to execute what we need. She’s gonna listen, she’s so coachable, she’s gonna do exactly what we asked. She brings that defensive intensity and that fire, she makes big plays for us.”
In addition to Rummage’s 15-point effort, Bandys also received 14 from McIntosh and 13 from Logan Dutka. Meanwhile, East Burke was led by 12 points apiece from Moore and Stilwell.
“We were a little worried coming into tonight because we’ve got one out, we’ve got some sick, so we were a little iffy, but we knew who to watch,” said Brittain, who admitted Bandys’ game plan wasn’t really focused around containing East Burke’s outside shooting. “... Our game plan was really the bigs, and I thought my bigs did a good job shutting them down.
“What we did tonight was not our game plan in any way, shape or form,” she added, “so I’m very proud of our girls executing that and in the situation that we were in getting that big win.”
The Trojans travel to Lincolnton next week for the 19th annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash. Bandys’ opening-round game will be against Stuart Cramer next Tuesday at 1 p.m., with the tournament continuing through Thursday.
On the other side, East Burke travels to McDowell next week to take part in the Titans’ Christmas tournament. The Cavs’ first contest will be against McDowell next Wednesday at 5 p.m.
BOYS
Bandys 57, East Burke 37
The Trojans nabbed their first home win of the season in impressive fashion, scoring the game’s first eight points and building a double-digit lead by the end of the opening quarter. The Cavaliers battled back to within three at 23-20 late in the second period, but Bandys scored the last seven points of the quarter and the first eight of the second half to retake control.
The win was the first league win for first-year head coach Brandon Helms, whose Trojans are now 2-7 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for East Burke, it is now 0-8 overall and 0-2 in conference contests.
“We knew that they were very well-coached,” said Helms of East Burke. “He’s (Cavaliers coach Jerome Ramsey) an amazing coach, does everything the right way, and they just played Maiden to a two-point game in overtime on Friday night, so we knew they were coming in here with some momentum and we knew they were gonna make runs. ... We just talked about when they make their run, we’ve got to push back and make our own, and I think we did that a couple times tonight and that really led to us getting the win.”
Bandys’ Bobby DelGuercio was the game’s leading scorer with 11 points including a trio of 3-pointers, while Parker DeHart and Terick Bumgarner added 10 points apiece to go with eight from Micah Slaughter. Nine players scored for the Trojans, who played without their injured starting center Parker Styborski, a 6-foot-3 senior.
“We’ve put a lot of work in up until this point,” said Helms. “We’ve played some really good competition and really played really well and kept a lot of games very close and had a chance to win a lot of them. ... I’m really proud of our guys.”
East Burke’s leading scorer was Carter Crump with 10 points. Devenaire Hill chipped in nine points on three second-quarter triples.
“We’re down one of our key guys in Parker Styborski and we have other guys stepping up,” said Helms. “We’ve got a freshman in Easton Ledford stepping up in the middle and just everyone when their number was called tonight did what they had to do and they played with extreme effort, and we talk about that all the time. The little things can be changed by extreme effort and intensity, and I think we did that tonight.”
Bandys returns to action in the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash at Lincolnton next week, with the Trojans’ first-round game coming against Stuart Cramer next Tuesday at 3 p.m. East Burke will also take part in a Christmas tournament next week, beginning with a 6:30 p.m. game against host McDowell next Wednesday.
GIRLS
East Burke;14;12;13;13;—;52
Bandys;11;06;20;16;—;53
East Burke — Ally Moore 12, Braelyn Stilwell 12, Aubree Grigg 6, Serenity Powell 6, Kassie Turner 6, Kamiah Lawing 5, Taylor Bostain 5.
Bandys — Macy Rummage 15, Caroline McIntosh 14, Logan Dutka 13, Kate Dutka 6, Andrea Cabrera 5.
BOYS
East Burke;05;15;05;12;—;37
Bandys;17;13;10;17;—;57
East Burke — Carter Crump 10, Devenaire Hill 9, Logan Coffey 5, Caleb Hudson 3, Chance Keller 3, Dawson Langley 3, Ian Cox 2, Austin Sellers 2.
Bandys — Bobby DelGuercio 11, Parker DeHart 10, Terick Bumgarner 10, Micah Slaugher 8, Easton Ledford 6, TJ White 6, Zach Barnett 2, Julian Olmos 2, Grant Parham 2.
