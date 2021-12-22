Bandys girls nip East Burke on Rummage’s buzzer-beater

“Just a little note on her (Cabrera), she’s actually a foreign exchange student from Spain, so she has never seen the defense we put in tonight, she’s never seen it at all,” said Brittain. “And we talked about it at halftime and we just basically told her, 'Your job is to guard 30 (Moore).'

“We didn’t want her (Moore) to get the ball, she doesn’t score, and she (Cabrera) did that,” she continued. “She knew 30 (Moore) was who she had and that was her job tonight, and she did very well in it. And she had some big offensive plays for us as well right there in the second half at very critical moments.”

The Cavs made seven 3s in the first half, with Braelyn Stilwell also knocking down two triples to go with one from Kassie Turner. East Burke finished with 10 treys in the contest as compared to six for the Trojans (5-4, 2-0), who made five of theirs after halftime.

Bandys was down 14-11 after the first quarter and 26-17 at the half before rallying in the third frame. The Trojans started the second half on a 10-3 run that consisted of a layup from Logan Dutka, 3s from Cabrera and Kate Dutka and a baseline jumper from Logan Dutka, forcing East Burke to call a timeout leading 29-27 with 4:19 remaining in the third quarter.